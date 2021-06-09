Metro & Crime

Cultists kill another man in Osun

A 28-year-old man, ThankGod Olohunwa, was killed on Wednesday by suspected cultists at Irojo area, Ilesa, Osun State.
The cultists were said to have stormed the area on Wednesday morning around 9 with guns and cutlasses.
The deceased, who was said to be a sawmill worker, was hit by a stray bullet while going to buy food for his breakfast.
An eyewitness account revealed that members of Eiye Confraternity from Irojo and Afe Confraternity from Iwara town had engaged in gun duel Tuesday evening.
The Public Relations Officer of the Osun Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

