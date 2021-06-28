Cultists kill father of four, teenager killed in Delta

A 42-year-old father of four and a teenager were killed yesterday in an inter-cult war which erupted in Asaba Delta State.

The teenager, identified as Emeka Omolu, an indigene of Ewulu Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, was killed around the refuse dump site, near the popular Hausa Market, on the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway.

His assailants, who reportedly chased him to the spot, forced open his mouth and shot into his mouth. The cultists also attacked the second victim with an axe and a machete until he died.

This came three months after three people were killed, which negatively impacted on night life within the Asaba metropolis.

It also came two months after the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, paraded over 25 suspected cult members arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes across the state.

The New Telegraph was told that the father of four was the hit-man of one of the warring cult groups.

“This kind of killing is not unusual. Those who kill by the sword, die by the sword. He must have participated in the killings of some other members of the rival group, hence they came after him,” a passer- by said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in Asaba yesterday that it was cult-related killings. He said: “The command will not relent until the state is safe from criminal elements. Investigation is on.”

