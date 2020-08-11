Cultists kill one, disrupt church services in Akwa Ibom

Cult members have killed one person at Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was learnt that trouble started on Saturday afternoon when Inen community leaders gathered at the clan council hall for a solemn assembly, praying for God to intervene in a series of cult related killings which had rocked the area in recent times.

While the prayer session was in progress, cultists invaded Ikot Obio Idang village and killed one person identified as Ufot.

They also beat others, forcing the village clan council members to run into safety. The cultists regrouped the following morning and waylaid residents of Ikot Obio Idang village. They beat a retailer, seized all her wares, injured her and left her in a pool of blood.

A witness, Udo Akanimoh, told the New Telegraph that worshippers at Qua Iboe Church and The Apostolic Church closed to the scene of the incident were forced to dismiss as the hoodlums manhandled anybody found around the area.

He said: “The boys returned to the village on Sunday morning after killing Ufot and beat a retail shop dealer, carting away her goods while members of two churches – Qua Iboe Church and Apostolic Church – ran away.

“Till now, residents of the community have not returned home and we are afraid of staying here. Our women and children have fled to neighbouring villages.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nnunan Frederick, said on the phone that the state police headquarters had not received any report of the incident. The PPRO, however, promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area.

He said: “I only work in the metropolis. I have not received the report yet from the DPO of OrukAnam.”

