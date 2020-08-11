Metro & Crime

Cultists kill one, disrupt church services in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

 

 

Cult members have killed one person at Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was learnt that trouble started on Saturday afternoon when Inen community leaders gathered at the clan council hall for a solemn assembly, praying for God to intervene in a series of cult related killings which had rocked the area in recent times.

 

While the prayer session  was in progress, cultists invaded Ikot Obio Idang village and killed one person identified as Ufot.

 

They also beat others, forcing the village clan council members to run into safety. The cultists regrouped the following morning and waylaid residents of Ikot Obio Idang village. They beat a retailer, seized all her wares, injured her and left her in a pool of blood.

 

A witness, Udo Akanimoh, told the New Telegraph that worshippers at Qua Iboe Church and The Apostolic Church closed to the scene of the incident were forced to dismiss as the hoodlums manhandled anybody found around the area.

 

He said: “The boys returned to the village on Sunday morning after killing Ufot and beat a retail shop dealer, carting away her goods while members of two churches – Qua Iboe Church and Apostolic Church – ran away.

 

“Till now, residents of the community have not returned home and we are afraid of staying here. Our women and children have fled to neighbouring villages.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nnunan Frederick, said on the phone that the state police headquarters had not received any report of the incident. The PPRO, however, promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area.

He said: “I only work in the metropolis. I have not received the report yet from the DPO of OrukAnam.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Arotile, patriot worthy of emulation -Niger gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Nigerians over the death of its first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mary Noel Berje, described the late first female Flying Officer as a patriot worthy […]
Metro & Crime

Two kids die in Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Two infants yesterday lost their lives when a storey building collapsed at the Ogudu area of Lagos metropolis. Property and other valuables yet to be estimated were also destroyed. Although the cause of the collapse of the building located on 46, Gafari Balogun Street, Ogudu, could not be immediately ascertained, emergency responders and residents of […]
Metro & Crime

2023: APC chieftain carpets Daura on zoning

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, has described the recent statement credited to Mamman Daura on the need to abolish zoning in the country, as capable of causing anarchy.     The former Publicity Secretary of the ruling party in Niger State, who was reacting to Mamman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: