Cultists kill one, injure other in Ogun

Members of a dreaded cult group yesterday unleashed terror on residents of Ifo town in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, killed one and injured another.

New Telegraph learnt that the cultists went on the rampage in the popular Ifo market, attacking several people and robbing others of their valuables. The attack left a 25-year-old man, identified simply as Sunday, dead while a trailer driver, identified as Muhammed, was seriously injured. The hoodlums reportedly hacked Sunday to death with a machete.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said five members of the cult group were arrested.

According to him, the police in Ifo Division received a distress call that members of the cult group were on the rampage around Ifo market, attacking people with dangerous weapons and dispossessing innocent people of their valuables. He said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Ifo Division, Adeniyi Adekunle, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

“On getting there, they met a 25-yearold man who was later identified simply as Sunday in the pool of his own blood as a result of several machete cut injuries on his body.

“The policemen chased and got the five suspects arrested within the area. The victim was taken to the General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.” The PPRO listed the suspects as Afeez Olapade, Idowu Adebayo, Oduwaye Seyi, Fatai Olude and Alabi Segun. Oyeyemi added that the police had recovered five different mobile phones snatched from different victims of the attack.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...