Metro & Crime

Cultists kill one, injure other in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Members of a dreaded cult group yesterday unleashed terror on residents of Ifo town in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, killed one and injured another.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the cultists went on the rampage in the popular Ifo market, attacking several people and robbing others of their valuables. The attack left a 25-year-old man, identified simply as Sunday, dead while a trailer driver, identified as Muhammed, was seriously injured. The hoodlums reportedly hacked Sunday to death with a machete.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said five members of the cult group were arrested.

 

According to him, the police in Ifo Division received a distress call that members of the cult group were on the rampage around Ifo market, attacking people with dangerous weapons and dispossessing innocent people of their valuables. He said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Ifo Division, Adeniyi Adekunle, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

 

“On getting there, they met a 25-yearold man who was later identified simply as Sunday in the pool of his own blood as a result of several machete cut injuries on his body.

 

“The policemen chased and got the five suspects arrested within the area. The victim was taken to the General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.” The PPRO listed the suspects as Afeez Olapade, Idowu Adebayo, Oduwaye Seyi, Fatai Olude and Alabi Segun. Oyeyemi added that the police had recovered five different mobile phones snatched from different victims of the attack.

 

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Women groups seek end to rape

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

Civil Society Organisations, community and religious groups yesterday called for more holistic actions to check the surge in rape and gender-based violence. At a two-day capacity building training organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) with support from UN WOMEN, women groups expressed concern over the increased cases of gender-based violence and rape […]
Metro & Crime

GText targets 25,000 green, smart homes

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

A real estate firm, Gtext Homes Limited, said it was planning to build 25,000 Green and Smart homes, between this year and 2035. The Gtext CEO, Stephen Akintayo, disclosed this at the launch of the Jasper Gardenia Estate at Ibeju Lekki. A few days before the launch, Gtext homes unveiled its operations to run virtually […]
Metro & Crime

Bloodbath in Benue as gunmen invade community, kill 13

Posted on Author Reporter

*Scores flee, many houses burnt Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, Monday morning invaded Edikwu community in Ugbokpo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State and killed at least 13 people. The deceased persons were reportedly killed as a result of a disputed chieftaincy stool. New Telegraph learnt on good authority that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: