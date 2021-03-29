Metro & Crime

Cultists kill three in Anambra

Residents of Awka, Anambra State yesterday woke up to witness the killing of at least three people by suspected rival cult groups.

 

This was despite the operations of the state Joint Task Force on Security, which in the last one week has been hunting the gunmen who have been killing policemen and other security operatives in the area.

 

At the newspaper stand around Eke Awka Market, a young man, said to be a wheelbarrow pusher, was gunned down by suspected cultists wearing red beret and a naval uniform operating with a tricycle.

 

Another man was shot dead at Ifite Awka while he was fleeing from the rival cult group. Yet, another victim was killed near Amaenyi village in Awka.

For over four hours yesterday morning, vehicles, especially commercial buses, stopped their movements from Awka to other towns for fear of being hit by stray bullets. Commercial activities along Zik Avenue, Awka, were also brought to a standstill.

About two weeks ago, two people were shot dead by suspected cultists in Awka which showed that yesterday’s killings could be a possible reprisal. It is not clear yet the names of the cult groups involved in the recent cult war but cult activities usually herald the celebration of the Imo Awka cultural festival every year, which is held every May.

At press time, the police were yet to issue a statement on the killings.

