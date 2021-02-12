Cultists kill three in Delta communities

Three teenage boys were killed yesterday at Iyara and Ugbori communities in Warri, Delta State. The killing, it was learnt, was part of the ongoing cult war in the area.

The residents of the two towns hardly sleep with their two eyes closed, walk freely on the streets, go for night clubs and parties or enjoy night life because of cultists’ activities. A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said a day hardly passed without reported stories of cultrelated deaths.

He said: “As speculation was rife that rival cult groups have plotted to unleash terror on the Otovwodo (Agbassa) community in the cool evening of Saturday, February 6, 2021, women in the community fled to the neighbouring towns for safety.” The Youth Chairman in the community, Comrade Precious Bazunu, rose against the plot, beefed up security around the community and led the youth to comb the nearby bushes to avert the attack. However, in a clash between warring cult groups at Hausa Quarters by Warri-Sapele Road in Warri town, the same night, a suspected cultist narrowly escaped being lynched. But three among them were unlucky as they were killed while trying to escape battle axe.

