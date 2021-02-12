Metro & Crime

Cultists kill three in Delta communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Three teenage boys were killed yesterday at Iyara and Ugbori communities in Warri, Delta State. The killing, it was learnt, was part of the ongoing cult war in the area.
The residents of the two towns hardly sleep with their two eyes closed, walk freely on the streets, go for night clubs and parties or enjoy night life because of cultists’ activities. A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said a day hardly passed without reported stories of cultrelated deaths.

He said: “As speculation was rife that rival cult groups have plotted to unleash terror on the Otovwodo (Agbassa) community in the cool evening of Saturday, February 6, 2021, women in the community fled to the neighbouring towns for safety.” The Youth Chairman in the community, Comrade Precious Bazunu, rose against the plot, beefed up security around the community and led the youth to comb the nearby bushes to avert the attack. However, in a clash between warring cult groups at Hausa Quarters by Warri-Sapele Road in Warri town, the same night, a suspected cultist narrowly escaped being lynched. But three among them were unlucky as they were killed while trying to escape battle axe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Abuja road users beg traffic officers, as gridlock worsens

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Road users in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has decried the worsening traffic gridlock and also noticable absence of traffic management officers on Abuja roads.   Residents had blame the situation on the #EndSARS protest violence which adversely affected police, traffic officers, and other law enforcement agents. New Telegraph observed that over the past two […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom declares 7-day mourning for ex-gov, Nkanga

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared seven days of mourning for the former first indigenous military administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd). In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem on Saturday, the seven-day mourning would take effect from Saturday, December 26, 2020. […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Customs intercepts 5,200 ammunition, bulletproof vehicle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted 5,200 live ammunition, 1,215 bags of foreign rice and a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser during the Yuletide. The Controller, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’, Mr. Yusuf Lawal, displayed the seized items in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday. The controller, according to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica