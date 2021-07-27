Metro & Crime

Cultists kill wheelbarrow pusher, another in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A wheelbarrow pusher, identified simply as Adebayo, and another person have been killed in the Ojota area of Lagos State. But the police said they had arrested two suspected cultists over clashes between two rival cult groups in the Ijanikin area of the state.

 

Adebayo, it was learnt, was killed by rival Eiye members two weeks ago at Ojota while sleeping.

 

The cult members reportedly put Adebayo’s remains in his wheelbarrow for his colleagues to see. No fewer than eight members of rival cult groups have been killed in the last one month at Ojota and Ogudu areas of the metropolis over supremacy.

 

A man in the area said the wheelbarrow pusher was killed in his sleep at a Total Filling Station, while the second person was killed at Olatunji bus stop. He said: “The killings by the rival cult members in Ojota and Ogudu are alarming.

 

The killings must stop. In June alone, four members of Aiye were gunned down by Eiye members at Olatunji Street. This forced some youths to desert the community for fear of being killed. “Hardly a day will pass that you will not hear of the killing in the community. You will also hear gunshots from different directions, probably when they are chasing one another. There is a limit to what the vigilantes can do.”

 

Another resident, who gave his name simply as Abiodun, said in both Ogudu and Ojota, the total number of rival cult members killed by rival cult groups was now eight. Abiodun said during COVID-19, police stormed Ojota and raided major black spots.

 

According to him, after the raid, the cultists ceased fire and ran away from the community.

 

He said: “Two weeks after the raid by the police, some Aiye members stormed Ogudu and killed Stainless, a member of Eiye, with poison. They had shot him several times but bullets didn’t penetrate his body. His drink was poisoned at a birthday party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police ban illegal use of sirens, tinted glass

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Adamawa has banned unauthorised use of sirens, tinted glass and covered number plates in the state. The ban is contained in a statement issued by DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesman of the command, on Tuesday. Nguroje said that those acts could mislead security personnel as well as create fear in […]
Metro & Crime

Police kill two, arrest 42 robbery suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Police Command Tuesday said its operatives killed two suspected armed robbers and arrested 42 others including 15 traffic robbers within the last one month. It said 22 traffic robberies attempts were foiled and 10 assorted firearms, several ammunition, cutlasses, axes, charms and other dangerous items recovered from criminal elements within the period […]
Metro & Crime

Eight-year-old boy dies in Kano well

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An eight-year-old boy, Abdullahi Usaini, has drowned in a well at Nariya village in Kibiya Local Government Area of Kano State. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, announced this in a statement yesterday. Muhammed said that the service received a distress call on the incident on Monday about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica