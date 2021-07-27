Cultists kill wheelbarrow pusher, another in Lagos

A wheelbarrow pusher, identified simply as Adebayo, and another person have been killed in the Ojota area of Lagos State. But the police said they had arrested two suspected cultists over clashes between two rival cult groups in the Ijanikin area of the state.

Adebayo, it was learnt, was killed by rival Eiye members two weeks ago at Ojota while sleeping.

The cult members reportedly put Adebayo’s remains in his wheelbarrow for his colleagues to see. No fewer than eight members of rival cult groups have been killed in the last one month at Ojota and Ogudu areas of the metropolis over supremacy.

A man in the area said the wheelbarrow pusher was killed in his sleep at a Total Filling Station, while the second person was killed at Olatunji bus stop. He said: “The killings by the rival cult members in Ojota and Ogudu are alarming.

The killings must stop. In June alone, four members of Aiye were gunned down by Eiye members at Olatunji Street. This forced some youths to desert the community for fear of being killed. “Hardly a day will pass that you will not hear of the killing in the community. You will also hear gunshots from different directions, probably when they are chasing one another. There is a limit to what the vigilantes can do.”

Another resident, who gave his name simply as Abiodun, said in both Ogudu and Ojota, the total number of rival cult members killed by rival cult groups was now eight. Abiodun said during COVID-19, police stormed Ojota and raided major black spots.

According to him, after the raid, the cultists ceased fire and ran away from the community.

He said: “Two weeks after the raid by the police, some Aiye members stormed Ogudu and killed Stainless, a member of Eiye, with poison. They had shot him several times but bullets didn’t penetrate his body. His drink was poisoned at a birthday party.”

