Cultists kill youths’ leader, injure others in A’Ibom

Suspected cultists have shot dead the Atai Ibiaku Community Youths’ President, Comrade Edet Ibanga, in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The gunmen, numbering about 18, also shot and injured some tenants in a rented apartment occupied mostly by students of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) on Urua Ekpa Road. Fighting back tears, Ibanga’s daughter, Blessing, a two 200-Level Banking and Finance student of UNIUYO, heaped curses on those who killed her father. She said: “God will not allow them to go unpunished. I will not be able to give details because they just called me from school this morning to come home where I discovered that my father was shot dead by armed criminals.” However, a witness, Mr. Imoh Ekim, told journalists the incident occurred about 1am on Wednesday, when the hoodlums invaded the compound in search of a man who had an issue with his girlfriend. He said: “The deceased, being the youths’ president, had to rush from his compound to the opposite compound on Urua Ekpa Road upon hearing the sound of gunshots and heated arguments involving the people. “He was shot in the chest immediately he opened the gate of the compound to try to enter with a view to settling the dispute. One armed cultist, who was stationed to man the gate, opened fire on him and he went down.” The incident was reported at Itam Police Station. Ibanga’s body was later deposited in a mortuary. However, journalists sighted some plainclothes policemen in an unmarked car, who requested for his photograph, which the family showed them on the phone, before they went to examine his body at the mortuary. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, described the incident as unfortunate. Macdon said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, had directed officers to go after the killers. He said: “We are aware of that incident; it is quite unfortunate and unacceptable. The CP has ordered investigation into the matter and in no distant time, the perpetrators will be apprehended.”
Related Articles
Bayelsa gives approval to local govt financial authonomy
Bayelsa State government on Thursday stated that it has given its approval of financial autonomy to the local government councils and does not in anyway tamper with their funds. Maintaining that Bayelsa State was currently one of the few states in the country where other arms of government function independently including the local government system, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Truck crushes vehicle inspection officer in Abuja
A truck has rammed into a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) on duty along the ever-busy Nyanya- Maraba Road at Nyanya, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The truck driver, Wilson Aniete, was said to have tried to evade arrest when he knocked down the Head of ‘Truck Timing Unit ‘ of the Directorate of Road […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police beef up security in Enugu after another INEC office burnt
Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Less than a week after the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu was torched by suspected arsonists, the headquarters of the electoral body in Enugu, the state capital has equally come under attack, prompting the police to beef up security. Suspected arsonists […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)