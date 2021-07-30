Cultists kill youths’ leader, injure others in A’Ibom

Suspected cultists have shot dead the Atai Ibiaku Community Youths’ President, Comrade Edet Ibanga, in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The gunmen, numbering about 18, also shot and injured some tenants in a rented apartment occupied mostly by students of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) on Urua Ekpa Road. Fighting back tears, Ibanga’s daughter, Blessing, a two 200-Level Banking and Finance student of UNIUYO, heaped curses on those who killed her father. She said: “God will not allow them to go unpunished. I will not be able to give details because they just called me from school this morning to come home where I discovered that my father was shot dead by armed criminals.” However, a witness, Mr. Imoh Ekim, told journalists the incident occurred about 1am on Wednesday, when the hoodlums invaded the compound in search of a man who had an issue with his girlfriend. He said: “The deceased, being the youths’ president, had to rush from his compound to the opposite compound on Urua Ekpa Road upon hearing the sound of gunshots and heated arguments involving the people. “He was shot in the chest immediately he opened the gate of the compound to try to enter with a view to settling the dispute. One armed cultist, who was stationed to man the gate, opened fire on him and he went down.” The incident was reported at Itam Police Station. Ibanga’s body was later deposited in a mortuary. However, journalists sighted some plainclothes policemen in an unmarked car, who requested for his photograph, which the family showed them on the phone, before they went to examine his body at the mortuary. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, described the incident as unfortunate. Macdon said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, had directed officers to go after the killers. He said: “We are aware of that incident; it is quite unfortunate and unacceptable. The CP has ordered investigation into the matter and in no distant time, the perpetrators will be apprehended.”

