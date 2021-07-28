News

Cultists killed Ibadan Poly student at Palms Mall, say police

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Police yesterday said cult members were responsible for the Sunday killing of a 21-year-old student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Akinola Babatunde, at the Palms Mall, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State. The mall has been shut down and cordoned off by police.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, denied Monday’s report that Babatunde, an ND2 student, was killed by a policeman, who shot him while trying to escape. Osifeso said in a statement that the victim was killed by cult members.

 

The PPRO said policemen were drafted to the Palms Mall after Babatunde was killed by suspected cultists who had escaped before the arrival of the officers. According to him, efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators.

 

He said: “To set the record straight, on the strength of a distress call received about 2100hrs (9pm) on Sunday, 25th of July, 2021 from Palms Mall, Ring Road, Ibadan, that some suspected cultists/ hoodlums invaded the building premises in pursuit of their target who was shot and later confirmed dead at the hospital,

 

in a swift re-sponse, several police patrol teams were immediately drafted to the scene but the perpetrators had escaped before the teams’ arrival. “Preliminary investigation reveals through CCTV footage, crime scene analysis, residents and customers scampering for safety at the time, that the shootings were carried out by hoodlums and not the police in what seemed a reprisal for a cult-related fracas.

 

“While comprehensive investigation is ongoing, the command wishes to refute these unfounded tales, aimed at promoting panic, apprehension, and instigating violence against the police.

 

“Finally, the command wishes to assure the good people of Oyo State that the security architecture of the state remains resolute and fortified daily with intelligence-driven upgrades.”

