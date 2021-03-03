Cultists murder young man in Benue market

Assailants suspected to be cultists yesterday murdered a young man, Terfa Adams, at the village market section of the Makurdi Modern Market in Benue State. A source at the market said the victim rode on his motorcycle to the market and was trying to alight when two of the assailants walked up to him and shot him twice. Witnesses said the incident occurred about 10.45am in the full glare of traders who were just displaying their wares for the day. “He tried to stand up and run but the gunmen rushed after him with stones and tyre wheel and hit him until he breathed his last.

“We all ran for our lives while the whole drama lasted. I saw how they hit him several times with stones and tyre wheel on his head. When they were sure that he had died, they then left him on the ground and walked awaunchallenged, through a section of the market,” a witness said. The witness said the killing forced the traders to quickly lock up their stalls until policemen from the D Division were drafted to the scene to evacuate the victim’s body and motorcycle from the scene. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the killing.

She said: “On March 2, 2021, about 11am, information was received at ‘D’ Police Division, Makurdi, that a young man was trailed and hit on the head by unknown men. “The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead.” The PPRO said the victim’s body had been deposited at a morgue while investigations were in progress. “The command commiserates with friends and family of the deceased and assures them of discreet investigation that will bring to book the perpetrators of this gruesome act,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...