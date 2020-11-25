News

Cultists seize parts of Aba, residents beg police to return

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Helpless by activities of marauding cultists and robbers that have occupied parts of Aba, Abia State, residents of the town have pleaded with the state police command to help secure the city. Speaking to New Telegraph yesterday, residents from Ndiegoro, Over-Rail and Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba, lamented that cultists and criminals are rampaging in their areas, breaking into homes, stealing valuables and most times killing each other without restrictions.

The State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, had recently said that the police will not allow criminals overrun the city, urging residents to volunteer necessary information to police on time.

Ogbonna said police officers have returned to their duties after the #EndSARS protest and stressed the need for members of the public to volunteer whatever information they have to the police. He said activities of cultists is one area that police is working at, assuring that the Yuletide period will not be a crime-prone period as police is prepared to ensure crimefree festive period.

The state police spokesperson also linked the security lapses in the state to the attacks on the police during the #EndSARS protest which unfortunately led to the death of two police officers in Aba. “Perhaps the security lapses happened because when your life is threatened and the people you’re working for are after you, you need to have a rethink. “You’ll make sure you protect yourself before protecting another person. You can only protect somebody else when you are safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, most residents lamented that Aba Area Command and majority of the Police Divisions in the city stopped responding to distress calls prior to the #End- SARS protest, a situation they claimed has made the city endangered. According to Mr. Kenneth Udemba, “Ogbor-Hill, where I reside, is now a criminals reserved area. How can this be happening and the police is saying they’re angry and therefore can’t respond to plights of residents. “The society protested against them and did some unthinkable things against them, which I personally don’t support, but does that mean police work should stop? Even prior to the #EndSARS protest, police stop visiting major crimeprone areas in Aba.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump’s Supreme Court pick evades key questions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has evaded questions about her views on key issues on day two of her Senate confirmation hearing. The conservative judge repeatedly refused to be drawn on abortion, healthcare and LGBTQ rights, reports the BBC. She stated she had “no agenda” and vowed to stick to “the rule of […]
News

JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters shut Alausa Secretariat

Posted on Author Reporter

…as soldiers, police take over Abuja #EndSARS protesters in the early hours on Monday, stormed Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, and shut the premises preventing workers from entering the premises. The protesters locked all the entrances to the secretariat and turned back motorists and pedestrians from coming out and going into the premises. Commuters were […]
News

2023: Restructuring Nigeria’ll begin with Igbo presidency, says group

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A socio-cultural organisation, Ndigbo Good Governance Initiative (NGGI) said the much talked about restructuring of Nigeria would begin with the presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023. The group at a press conference in Abuja, regretted that since the end of the civil war, no Igbo man had ruled the country. NGGI National President, Nonso David […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: