Metro & Crime

Cultists shoot teenager during procession for dead colleague

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

…eight suspects arrested

 

Police in Ogun State have arrested eight members of the notorious Black Axe confraternity during a procession to mourn one of their members. The suspects were arrested last Thursday at Ogijo in Sagamu area of the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that members of the group, during the procession, shot a 16-year-old boy, Onome Iduru, in the stomach.

 

The PPRO said that after shooting Iduru, the suspected cult members dispossessed him of his mobile phone. Oyeyemi added that the cultists went on to unleash terror on the community following which a report was lodged at the Ogijo Police Station.

 

He said: “Upon the report, the DPO, Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Baba, led his men to the scene where eight members of the violent group were arrested.

 

“A banner designed with the group insignia to announce the death of their member was recovered from them while the  injured victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.” Oyeyemi listed the suspects as Olatunji Opeyemi, Ayuba Oduola, Sobowale Abiodun, Sobowale Sunday, Adelowo Olalekan, Kareem Lanre, Emmanuel Adebisi and Tobiloba Wasiu.

 

The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bullion van: Policemen’s killers won’t go unpunished – Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor Dave Umahi yesterday vowed that the armed robbers who killed four policemen in Ebonyi State during an attack on a bullion van won’t go unpunished. Gunmen had trailed a bullion van carrying money from Enugu State to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorts. A stray bullet from one of the robbers’ guns also […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC recovers additional N130m for Kwara from alleged treasury looters

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N130m for the Kwara State government from alleged treasury looters. This was disclosed on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, when the management staff of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, led by DCDS Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina, paid Governor AbdukRahman AbdulRazaq a courtesy […]
Metro & Crime

Man remanded for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday remanded a 31-year-old man, Taiwo Alimi, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).   The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim, resulting in pregnancy.   The police prosecutor, Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: