Cultists shoot teenager during procession for dead colleague

Police in Ogun State have arrested eight members of the notorious Black Axe confraternity during a procession to mourn one of their members. The suspects were arrested last Thursday at Ogijo in Sagamu area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that members of the group, during the procession, shot a 16-year-old boy, Onome Iduru, in the stomach.

The PPRO said that after shooting Iduru, the suspected cult members dispossessed him of his mobile phone. Oyeyemi added that the cultists went on to unleash terror on the community following which a report was lodged at the Ogijo Police Station.

He said: “Upon the report, the DPO, Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Baba, led his men to the scene where eight members of the violent group were arrested.

“A banner designed with the group insignia to announce the death of their member was recovered from them while the injured victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.” Oyeyemi listed the suspects as Olatunji Opeyemi, Ayuba Oduola, Sobowale Abiodun, Sobowale Sunday, Adelowo Olalekan, Kareem Lanre, Emmanuel Adebisi and Tobiloba Wasiu.

The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

