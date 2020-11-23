Metro & Crime

Cultists snub judge’s amnesty offer, kill one in Akwa Ibom community

Suspected cultists terrorizing Inen Community in OrukAnam Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, have killed another aged person simply identified as Gilbert Adaiden shortly after the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham offered amnesty to the rival cult groups in the area.

Our Correspondent learnt that Gilbert 61, was killed the day Chief Judge visited the Inen community and offered an amnesty deal to the cultists for peace to prevail in the area.

It was said that Gilbert was killed in his compound as he was unable to flee from his village in the wake of cult skirmishes in the community.

 

An eyewitness, Okon Timothy said the victim was chased away from the family compound after misunderstandings he had with his brothers before he relocated to Inen Ekeffe where he built a house and lived there for many years.

“Gilbert left us for his own compound. He had lived in Inen Ekeffe for more than 10 years. When these cultists invaded the community, he did not have any where to run to and decided to stay in his house. But last week, the cultists descended on the old man and killed him.

