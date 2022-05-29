Cultivate listening culture, Archbishop Martins advises Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Adewale Martins, has admonished Nigerians to cultivate the culture of listening from their hearts and show respect for one another.

Martins – echoing the message of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on “listening with the ear of the heart,” which is this year’s theme for the World Communication Day – urged leaders to be attentive to citizens’ needs, saying there will be national progress when this is in place.

The cleric in a chat with journalists at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Sunday, for the grand finale of activities marking this year’s World Communication Week, also condemned the lopsided appointments by the Federal Government.

His words: “Many people have said it and it is true that we are just bearing the Federal Republic without it being truly played in action. This is an instance that shows that leaders are really not listening to the people.

“Other agendas that are not geared towards the will of the people are being played out. Certainly, we have to change otherwise, the downward trend that we’re experiencing now, God forbid that it will continue to go in that direction.

“Appointments to critical positions show that this country is truly divided… Leadership is not evenly distributed.”

Questioning the harmony between exorbitant nomination forms fees and the Not Too Young To Run Bill signed into law, he noted that the political leaders “are not doing the nation good by hoarding power and not giving youth’s better chance.”

