News

Cultivate listening culture, Archbishop Martins advises Nigerians

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Adewale Martins, has admonished Nigerians to cultivate the culture of listening from their hearts and show respect for one another.

Martins – echoing the message of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on “listening with the ear of the heart,” which is this year’s theme for the World Communication Day – urged leaders to be attentive to citizens’ needs, saying there will be national progress when this is in place.

The cleric in a chat with journalists at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Sunday, for the grand finale of activities marking this year’s World Communication Week, also condemned the lopsided appointments by the Federal Government.

His words: “Many people have said it and it is true that we are just bearing the Federal Republic without it being truly played in action. This is an instance that shows that leaders are really not listening to the people.

“Other agendas that are not geared towards the will of the people are being played out. Certainly, we have to change otherwise, the downward trend that we’re experiencing now, God forbid that it will continue to go in that direction.

“Appointments to critical positions show that this country is truly divided… Leadership is not evenly distributed.”

Questioning the harmony between exorbitant nomination forms fees and the Not Too Young To Run Bill signed into law, he noted that the political leaders “are not doing the nation good by hoarding power and not giving youth’s better chance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bauchi partners Dangote Foundation to empower 20,000 women

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

In its efforts to eradicate poverty among the women and youths of the state, the Bauchi State government has made necessary arrangements to collaborate and partner with Aliko Dangote Foundation to empower 20,000 women across the 20 local government areas in the state with N10, 000 startup capital. Coordinator of Bauchi Local Government Kaura Campaign […]
News

Physician associations help Ukrainian colleagues

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Medical Association (WMA), together with the European Forum of Medical Associations (EFMA) and the Standing Committee of Doctors (CPME), are raising funds to send medical goods to physicians in Ukraine. A statement from the WMA Public Relations Consultant, Nigel Duncan stated that under the supervision of former WMA President Prof. Leonid Eidelman, the […]
News

Edo: APC demands Obaseki’s resignation over insecurity

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA, BENIN

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, David Imuse, yesterday called for the immediate resignation of Governor Godwin Obaseki from office. He said Obaseki appeard to have run out of ideas about how to govern the state.   Imuse in a statement in Benin, the state capital, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica