Cultivation of medicinal plants could become wealth spinner for Nigeria –ALPs

Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPs) has said Project 91, one of its programmes on the cultivation of medical plants could become a wealth spinner for the country, if it attracted encouraging financial support for its sustenance. With the needed support, the ALPs said the project aimed to achieve good health, nutrition and economic benefits, Is expected to yield and boost the nation’s economy, putting Nigeria on the global map alongside China and India that currently dominate the global traditional and herbal medicine market. The National Chairman of ALPs, Victoria Ukwu disclosed that the ALPs would be going into partnership with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research & Development (NIPRD) to ensure that the end products from the cultivation would be standardised to meet modern pharmaceutical needs.

The plan of the ALPs was made known at a media briefing to announce the ALPs 15th Bienniel National Conference with the theme: ‘Pharmaceutical Value Chain For Optimal Utilisation – Where Are We?’ The conference, scheduled to be held in Lagos State, will start with a retreat at the Whispering Palms Resort, Badagry from June 5 to 8; and a quiz competition among female students from public secondary schools at the Lagos Country Club on June 8. While the opening ceremony of the conference will be held on June 9; the Biennial General meeting and closing dinner will also take place on June 10.

Explaining the rationale behind the cultivation of the medicinal plants, Ukwu said, “Nigeria is blessed with medicinal plants; that is why we are going into this project.” She added, “It’s a zonal thing. We have gardens in Asaba and Ogun State where we are cultivating plants of medicinal value.” According to her, ALPs are functional in 26 states of the federation including the federal capital territory. Ukwu said the ALPs have been partnering with some first ladies on the planting of the medicinal plants.

Last year, we paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady of Benue State and we appealed to her to provide the association with a garden in Benue State for ‘Project 91.’ Speaking further, she said four first ladies are expected at the June conference. They include the First ladies of Lagos, Ogun, Edo and Katsina states, from whom the ALPs will be requesting to provide gardens for the cultivation of the medicinal plants.

The former National Chairman of ALPs, Chief Yetunde Morokundiya said both traditional and orthodox medicine practitioners now work collaboratively to ensure effective health care delivery. They are no longer practicing haphazardly. Traditional medicine is now being properly formulated and packaged in measured form to ensure standardisation, she stressed. On her part, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Monica Hemben Eimunjeze said a lot of orthodox medicines are sourced from plants. “What we are talking about is the intentional cultivation of specific plants.

Examples are hibiscus and bitter leaf plants that are cultivated with a view to using them for production as against just random existence.” According to Eimunjeze, some plants promote conception for twin babies and certain plants have application for the management of sickle cell disorder. “When you identify such plants and cultivate them for that purpose that is what Project 91 is all about,” she added.

