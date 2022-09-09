Cultural devotees call for promotion of African culture

History of festival

It was a celebration of life, cultural heritage of the Yoruba race and an opportunity for the people to offer prayers to the goddess of wealth, as they gathered to commemorate the 2022 Olokun Festival. The well-attended festival had in attendance prominent personalities and traditional rulers including His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and the Council of Lagos White Cap Chiefs. The festival, which was held on Friday, August 26 in Lekki, Lagos State, was a display of colourful cultural performances, oral poetry, drums, songs, traditional music, good food and a fashion exhibition of Yoruba people. And it was well-attended by devotees of Olokun, culture enthusiasts from Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and the general public.

Ooni's involvement

Ooni of Ife, who offered prayers at the festival, thanked the gods for the protection of the Yoruba race, Nigeria and the African continent in general. He also prayed for more blessings and development in the region and used the opportunity to advocate for more government support of festivals like Olokun. The convener of the festival, Ambassador Lara Fashola, used the occasion to reiterate the need for Nigeria and the African continent to project African culture and traditions. She said culture is very critical to the healthy development of any society. According to her, culture is the totality of the way of life of a given people encompassing their religious beliefs, social institutions, political structures, moral values, intellectual exertions and historical myths, including their arts and festivals. Fashola said the African continent has the best cultural system in the world. She said, “Now is the time for us as Africans to develop our continents through viable collaborations between stakeholders in the culture and tourism industry. Now is the time to promote cultural orientation through proper programmes and information dissemination. “At Olokun Foundation, we have a strong conviction that if African culture can be properly harnessed, it will create a large number of jobs for teeming youths in this age of recession and stagnated world economy. Why we have been promoting cultural awareness and heritage development through Olokun Festival, culture is a significant factor of economic growth that directly impact on community and attractiveness of regions for residents and potential investors and promote the development of tourism.

Olokun festival benefits

“Every region in Africa has robust cultural manifestations that strike deep responsive chords in their people. This occurs partly because they draw upon an authentic heritage that helps define the shared image of self and society that creates a collectivity. “The clarity of that cultural identity and its evolving continuity is essential to create an integrated and integrating cultural framework. Cultural identity is integrated insofar as it provides a coherent framework within which norms of behaviour are articulated and as it allows for the incorporation of new elements. Such a cultural framework, I believe, is a sine qua non to have relevant, effective institutions rooted in authenticity and traditions yet open to modernity and change.

Other festivals

“During the long history of human civilization, human beings have developed different cultures and languages. Culture is the sum of life experience. Cultural diversity has made the canvas of the world vibrant and wonderful. However, due to mankind’s greed, anger, ignorance, arrogance and scepticism, people’s hearts have become unsettled, the world has turned chaotic and cultural differences have further widened the distances between people. We need to respect and accept one another so that we can make all kinds of cultures thrive and create a more colourful and harmonious world.”

Fashola speaks

According to Fashola, the values of cultural diversity involve respect for and acceptance of different cultures. “People need to respect, accept and learn from other cultures so that the vision of one world can be achieved. Conscience is a precious heritage shared by all humanity and a culture of conscience is humanity’s collective culture.” The head of the culture and tourism of the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) Nigeria, Quadri- Adu Kehinde, said Africa must promote its culture and tradition. He said there is a need for Africa to eat what it produces, wear what it produces and promote its languages among the younger generation. “Olokun, it depicts our culture and when we talk of culture, it is a way of life. When we talk of culture, you are talking of fashion, entertainment, foods we eat and that originality. That originality, we believe should propel us to the greatest in this part of the world. “When we talk of Olokun, from all indications, Olokun is not just for Yoruba alone. Recently, the Kuban Ambassador was in our office and she did a special congratulating message to Yeye Lara Fashola. In her submission, she made it known that this Olokun culture is not only for the Yoruba alone. In her place in Kuba, they have so many Olokun cultures and her own people still worship Olokun. And because of that, she is identifying with Yeye Lara Fashola.

Interest leanings

“We took interest in Yeye Lara Fashola of recent because when we see her work and the good things she is doing in the promotion of African culture, we believe that somebody her that, we need to identify with her because it is in tandem with Agenda 2063 of African Union.” On his part, the country representative of AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria, Olasunkanmi Oba, called on the government to promote African culture because it is the culture that can eradicate all the social vices in society today. He said no cultural man or woman would steal or take what does not belong to them because he knows that it is against his culture. Oba said when the government supports sponsor culture and ensures that culture is promoted, all the vices would be eradicated. He said, “I have always said that our culture is our identity and there is a need for us to always promote our culture. And that is the significance of this occasion, promoting the Olokun Festival. I think it’s something we should always encourage and support because this is our identity and we need to showcase it to the world. “As a representative of Nigeria on the third general assembly of the African Union Social Cultural Council has the responsibility of promoting culture in Africa. We have an agenda that Africa is promoting now and called Agenda 2063 and it has seven aspirations. Aspiration 5 of that agenda talks about Africa with a strong cultural identity and that is why we promote culture anywhere so that we can achieve the Agenda 20263 that African Union is talking about.

Hope resonates

“We want a situation whereby we go back to our culture, our children, our youths and every one of them would be abreast of their culture. They can speak their language, know more about the history of their origin and they are able to imbibe cultural morals of culture. “Ordinarily when you see her you will never believe that she would imbibesuchcultureandtakehertimeto express Olokun deity. And many of our youths who believe in civilization should know that civilization would not rule out our culture. I will call on youths to imbibe their culture and emulate Lara Fashola because she is an Ambassador of one of the major deitiesintheYorubaculture. Awhole lotcanbelearnedfromher, soyouths of these days should take an example from herandfall back to the culture.”

