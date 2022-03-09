Cultural patriarchal system hindering women empowerment – Okei-Odumakin

The President of Women Arise for Change Initiative and the Campaign for Democracy, Dr. Josephine Okei-Odumakin, has called for adequate consultation with critical stakeholders in setting up a legal framework to empower women politically.

She also opined that lobbying of lawmakers could similarly help garner much support for the passage of the recent gender Bill that was rejected by the National Assembly.

Okei-Odumakin bared her mind on the eve of 2022 International Women’s Day, marked globally yesterday. On the persistent low number of women in both elective and appointment positions in the country, she said: “We are confronting a cultural patriarchal system, but adequate mobilisation and participation of women in politics could turn the table.

According to Okei-Odumakin, “There was more to be done in educating our women on the need for active participation in politics. The governments must equally demonstrate political will in changing the narrative”. She noted that infusion and demonstration of political will could change the narrative as everything rises and falls on leadership.

On what could be done to make primary Health Care (PHC) function well, Okei- Odumakin said the demonstration of politics on the part of governments could provide an efficient and quality primary health care for Nigerians.

