News

Cultural patriarchal system hindering women empowerment – Okei-Odumakin

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The President of Women Arise for Change Initiative and the Campaign for Democracy, Dr. Josephine Okei-Odumakin, has called for adequate consultation with critical stakeholders in setting up a legal framework to empower women politically.

 

She also opined that lobbying of lawmakers could similarly help garner much support for the passage of the recent gender Bill that was rejected by the National Assembly.

 

Okei-Odumakin bared her mind on the eve of 2022 International Women’s Day, marked globally yesterday. On the persistent low number of women in both elective and appointment positions in the country, she said: “We are confronting a cultural patriarchal system, but adequate mobilisation and participation of women in politics could turn the table.

 

According to Okei-Odumakin, “There was more to be done in educating our women on the need for active participation in politics. The governments must equally demonstrate political will in changing the narrative”. She noted that infusion and demonstration of political will could change the narrative as everything rises and falls on leadership.

 

On what could be done to make primary Health Care (PHC) function well, Okei- Odumakin said the demonstration of politics on the part of governments could provide an efficient and quality primary health care for Nigerians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EU states back provisional application of Brexit deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The 27 countries of the European Union (EU), yesterday, unanimously approved the provisional application of a post-Brexit deal with Britain, an EU presidency spokesperson said. The unanimous approval, therefore, allows agreed changes to come into force from January 1.   “EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement […]
News

NCDC: 12 deaths, 1,270 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the ninth day in a row, Nigeria’s single-day count of coronavirus infections stayed above 1,000 with 1,270 cases confirmed on Tuesday. With the new figure announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) for January 12, 2021, the country’s total number of confirmed cases has now exceeded 102,000. The new infections were […]
News Top Stories

FG: Inflation to remain above single digit

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Real GDP to decline by 4.2% Nominal GDP to hit N132.1bn by 2021 The Federal Government has said inflation is expected to remain above single digit over the medium term. It said this is giving the structural issues impacting on the cost of doing business, including high cost of food distribution. The July inflation rate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica