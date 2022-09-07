Cultural significance of Ikenga on Igbo enterprise

Culture is generally regarded as the people’s way of life. Edward B. Taylor described it as “Complex whole which includes knowledge, belief, Art, Morals, Law, Customs and Capabilities and habits acquired by man as a member of the society”.

It stems from accumulation of patterns of human activities which over time becomes a way of life and it gives label to a group. Igbos are predominantly found in the south eastern region of Nigeria. They are devoutly religious and believe in the existence of a supreme being called “Chukwu” the creator of all who works in union with other lesser gods to oversee the affairs of his creatures.

They have a strong kindred spirit that thrives on the philosophy of “Igwebike” (Unity in Strength). The strong brotherhood bond see them congregate anywhere they find themselves to form a socio-cultural platform to further their interest based on a shared value anchored on communalism and social solidarity. The hallmark of Ndi Igbo is their great enterprenual skills and resilience in the face of adversity.

Their bullish business acumen often put them in direct confrontation with others. But think of it, they are unarguably the dominant tribe propelling industry and commercial activities in Nigeria.

They are in every nook and crannies of major markets plying their trade. Armed with strong business bargaining skills and an inclination to explore, they travel far beyond their borders in search of greener pastures. For that reason a popular dictum that says that any community you don’t find an Igbo man is uninhabitable emerged.

Despite the harsh business terrain they usually encounter, they have a way of giving life to ordinary business enterprise that seems magical.

They see prospect in things others overlook and in no distant time the economic gains of the venture is made manifest to the envy of the host community. Emphasis on individual achievement no doubt is the impetus that drive Igbos to break into new frontiers and over time perfect the mastery of the trade and monopolize.

The proclivity to migrate outside their home land afford them the opportunity to bring their kinsmen to the place of their new found wealth. This is made possible by the strong brotherhood spirit they share and the purpose is to stimulate economic growth through investment in human capital. This action may account for the pockets of igbo settlements in the Niger delta, Benue, Kogi, Cameroon and equatorial guinea. One question that has remained unanswered is the source of the Igbo enterprenual spirit.

The answer lies within the socio-political structure they operate that recognizes personal achievement which is measured by material and traditional titles acquired.

The egalitarian nature of the society provides an equal playing ground for every bonafide member to actualize his God given potentials. In other words, the society is forged on a class system that is founded on the ability of one to artfully navigate his way to the top as against that which accords one privileges by birth.

This precept is born out of the belief that God has equipped man with the necessary tools to survive in the wilderness called life. His ability to survive is largely dependent on his relationship with his Ikenga because in Igbo cosmological world view, God given endowments is not enough but the ability to identify and galvanize them to action in order to produce material evidence. In essence, Ikenga is the substance that activates ones talent and bring it to fruition. Ikenga is an Igbo symbol of enterprise.

It represents the economic ideology that the strength of a man to accomplish is in his right hand. For the Igbos, it is supernatural force that presides over trade, agriculture and craft. It is structurally presented as a fierce looking seated wooden human figure with ram head. The figure holds a matchet on its right hand which signifies the virility of the owner and on the left is the symbol of his accomplishment.

The ram head concept of Ikenga is grounded on the belief that the strength of a ram is in its head. Therefore the ability of a man to conceptualize ideas is reposed in the head while the implementation lies in with his right hand. Again, the dogged spirit of Ndi igbo is also likened to the fighting spirit of a ram, when locked in a bottle never retreats till the end.

The image is carved from trees known to the locals as Oji, Ogilisi and Okwe trees because of their supernatural efficacy in Igbo religion. The oldest known Ikenga in the history of Igbo race is the Janus faced Ikenga which have one side facing the future while the other, the past and it is the basis for Igbo calendar.

Basically, there are two types of Ikenga, the personal one which represents a man’s personal effort and the community Ikenga which stands for collective goals and aspiration. Age is a factor in ownership of Ikenga. Only adult males of marriageable age are accorded the privilege.

The consecration of Ikenga is done before the owner’s kinsmen or age grade with yam, alligator pepper, palm wine and kola-nut and he is expected to occasionally induce it with the blood of ram and cook for success. Ikenga consists of one’s “chi” guardian angel, “Ndichie” ancestors and “Aka Ikenga” right hand and the trio work in unison.

If any of these cosmic powers find the owner of the Ikenga wanting, it will negatively affects his fortune in life. The value Igbos repose on Ikenga cannot be over emphasized, aside it beginning the force behind Igbo enterprise, it draws them close to their ancestral home land.

The reason being that a man who sets out in search of fortune periodically comes home during Ikenga festival to take stock of his venture and also appease his Ikenga, if need be reconsecrate a new Ikenga at the failure of the former. It is worthy to note that an Ikenga cannot be passed down to another at death. It is destroyed to sever the dead from the living.

It is only community Ikenga which is jointly owned by the people of the community that can be passed on to the next generation as long as the community exists.

In conclusion, the go-getter psyche of ndi Igbo is encapsulated in the Igbo cosmic energy which derives its validity from their culture but in recent years the cult followership of Ikenga in Igbo land has whittle down tremendously because of influence of Christianity and Western education but the ideology still hold sway in the life of Igbo people.

Ilofulunwa is Senior Curator, Documentation Department, National Museum, Lagos.

