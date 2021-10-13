Culture at its finest as Owo kingdom celebrates Igogo festival

For the ancient kingdom of Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the preservation of the culture of the town has always been a top priority among every son and daughter of the community. In this report, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on how the popular Igogo festival was celebrated to project the town’s rich cultural heritage.

Annually, the Igogo festival is celebrated by the people of Owo in honour of one of the wives of Olowo of Owo Kingdom known as Oroshen. The festival, which has been on for hundreds of years, is said to have begun in 1340 AD during the reign of Olowo Renrengenjen.

The monarch was said to have decided to honour one of his mythical wives, Uwa later known as Oroshen who fled the palace in anger after her co-wives broke her taboos. Angered by the action of the other wives, Oroshen disappeared into the Ulaja forest in the town with message sent to the Olowo that some sacrifices must be made annually to atone for the infraction in order for peace to rein in the community.

The legendary Olowo Renrengenjen out of his love for Oroshen ordered that the yam festival which Owo was known for should be substituted with the Igogo festival. Also, drumming which the yam festival was known for in the town was cancelled by the monarch with metal gongs replacing it. This festival was not an exception this year, as sons and daughters of the community converged on the town to commemorate the festival and as well pay homage to Queen Oroshen at ‘Ugbolaja’ and ‘Ugbo Oluwa’ in appreciation of her protection.

One of the major highlights of the colourful festival was the attire of the incumbent Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye and high chiefs who decked themselves in female clothing as well as brass ornaments, coral beads and plaited hair styles.

A major feature of the festival is that any reigning Olowo must dance round the town. With the festival lasting for days, the Olowo, whose dress reflected that of Oroshen’s wealth and appearance, was expected to dance round the town. Clad in the traditional Igogo attire, made of ‘ewu-okun’, a beaded attire, made of a woven cloth, which is a replica of a woman’s blouse on a big skirt with the Urere Oken (four white feathers) attached to his plaited hair, the monarch took off from the ‘Ugha Nla’ court in his palace in company of his chiefs, community members as well as visitors who had come to catch a glimpse of the monarch’s appearance and savour the rich cultural value of the festival. Oba Ogunoye proceeded to Arigidi in Uloro quarter where he was received by the head of the quarter, the Akowaloja, Chief Sydney Ogunleye.

While the dancing train was on, the monarch took time to pray for the peace and progress of Owo, Ondo State and Nigeria. With his royal dance steps moving the rhythm of the gongs, the monarch headed to Ijebu Owo before returning to the palace where he proceeded to the Ulede Market Square to perform another significant ritual of the annual festival With determination to the tradition of his forbearers, Oba Ogunoye danced around the market square seven times and on each occasion, he sang different traditional songs in the Owo dialect. Immediately after he left the market square, the monarch retired to the inner chambers of his palace, signifying the end of the Igogo.

Explaining why the Olowo had to dance in the market square, for seven times and singing different songs on each occasion, the Akowa of Iloro, Chief Sydney Ogunleye, who also led the Iloro chiefs in the process, stated that it was not fetish activity, but one of the beautiful pillars of the festival. According to him, the significance of the market square dance was the need for the Olowo to offer prayers to God for the peace and progress of Owo and the town’s sons and daughters. Speaking about the festival, Oba Ogunoye stated that the rationale behind the carnival was the love Olowo had for his wife.

He, therefore, admonished Nigerians to love one another, irrespective of position, tribe or ethnicity, and religious inclination. Oba Ogunoye, who said the Igogo remained a highly place festival among the people of Owo, said his resolve to make the festival a cynosure of all eyes is still on course.

The Olowo urged Owo sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, to join hands in promoting the festival to attain its right place in the global cultural realm. Oba Ogunoye appealed to both the Ondo State and Federal Governments to exploit the many opportunities of the festival to generate the much needed foreign exchange by keying in into the tourism economic potentials of the festival. Also speaking on the festival, Chief Ogunleye said the Igogo, being a tourist delight, has the potential of making money for the government if properly packaged. Chief Ogunleye, who said the festival, has further brought unity to Owo, appealed to indigenes to take the festival with all seriousness, stressing that Igogo is not about religion or fetish practice as it highlights the rich cultural value of Owo Kingdom.

In the same vein, a cultural enthusiast, Tunde Onibode described Igogo as a unique festival that has brought fame and relevance to Owo as a place. Onibode called on all sons and daughters of the town to endeavour to promote the festival as he maintained that Igogo festival called festival of the maiden or love has been in existence for over 700 years. Meanwhile, the festival also had some side-lines such as the traditional wrestling competition, popularly called ‘Ujagbama’ in Owo, Ayo Olopon competition as well as hairdo contest.

At the end of the competition, the winners went home with N15, 000, first runner up N10, 000 while second runner up got N5000 with prizes also given to other participants. According to Olumuyiwa Olawolu, the hairdo competition was introduced to add spice to the festival and also get the women folk to participate more in the cultural activities. Olawolu said the competition will be an annual event as sponsors have shown interest in it.

