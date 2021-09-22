Culture, ceremony as IKODASS holds Ambassadors’ Investiture ceremony

Tony Okuyeme It was a celebration of culture, creativity and service as Ikorodu-Oga Development Association (IKODASS) held its Ambassadors Investiture ceremony.

The event, held recently at the Ikorodu Town Hall, Lagos, had in attendance the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, the Agba Akin of Ikorodu Kingdom, Sir (Otunba) Ayodele Elesho, who was the chairman of the occasion, and many notable sons and daughters of Ikorodu, including the awardeees, all clad in colourful traditional attires.

In his address, Otunba Elesho, who was the chairman of the occasion, commended IKODASS Exco for this “noble cause as well as the recipients for being counted worthy to be honoured by Ikorodu Kingdom”.

He also urged the IKODASS Exco to look inwards and introduce more innovations and beautiful programmes for the benefit of the good people of Ikorodu Kingdom.

“What the present Executive Committee under the chairmanship of our own Rotimi Erogbogbo is doing is not only an improvement on what I started over 18 years ago, but another landmark in the history of IKODASS. For this, I sincerely commend and congratulate our creamiable Chairman and his team for this brilliant idea, the good planning and excellent execution which we are now witnessing.

“I want to encourage the IKODASS Exco to look inwards and introduce more innovations and beautiful programmes for the benefit of the good people of Ikorodu Kingdom and most importantly, for the upliftment of our teeming youths.

“It is of equal importance for me to state that I am not unaware of all the commendable programmes you have introduced since assumption of office, the sky is not your limit, but the starting point. Remember that reward for good work and performance is more work.”

Elesho called on all the recipients of the noble award to join hands with IKODASS to move Ikorodu kingdom forward. In a interview with journalists, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, also commended the IKODASS Exco for organising the award.

“This award is important for us to value and appreciate the people that are living in our community. We don’t discriminate. We want to carry people along, to partner with us to develop Ikorodu.

The government cannot do it alone, that is why we have IKODASS, comprising more than 300 clubs and associations in Ikorodu. That is the essence of today’s event. We want them, the Ambassadors, to partner with us to develop Ikorodu.

This new regime of IKODASS has started well by organising this event, to have people of timber and caliber as Ambassadors for us to be able to develop Ikorodu,” the Ayanbguren said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Erogbogbo said the “narrative of Ikorodu being the backwaters of Lagos State, the land of insecurity, ritualism, cultism and crime needs to change.”

According to him, this change can only come through tangible positive actions that will counter the aforesaid perspective held by many hitherto.

“More than that, there is a dire need to critically engage the segment of our society most responsible for the perception – our youths.

“It should therefore not surprise anyone that a good proportion of our programmes like Ikorodu Through Your Lens, Ikorodu Literary Initiative, various sports competitions, to mention but a few, are all targeted at youths.

Mindful that no community is hundred percent self-sufficient, we recognize the significant contributions of non-indigenes to the continued development and evolution of Ikorodu. Ikorodu has never shied from taking the lead or welcoming visitors.

“The event of today where non-indigenes are appointed Ambassadors of a community is unique in every sense. As you prosper and grow in the land, prosper and grow the land. If you seek a testimony to the hospitality and accommodating nature of Ikorodu, look no further than this gathering.

“My dear Ambassadors designate of IKODASS, we count you among the friends of Ikorodu because through your actions you have proven yourselves so. On behalf of Kabiyesi, the executive council of IKODASS and the over 300 clubs and associations that constitute Ikorodu-Oga Development Association, I say thank you for all you do for Ikorodu.

Like we all know, success begets success and the reward for good job done is more work. I therefore appeal to each and everyone of you by saying, when you were not an Ambassador of IKODASS, you did so much for Ikorodu, now that you are an official Ambassador, join hands with IKODASS to do so much more.

Honoured as IKODASS Ambassadors include Dr. Idris Okanla Salako, Hon. Alabi Kolade-David (National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON),

Ayodeji Babatunde Iginla (former Rector, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos), Princess Moyosore Abolanle Bada (Executive Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA), Mr. Akpevwe Batare Akpomejero (MD/CEO, Rockston Shelter Co. Ltd.), Jadesola Olabisi Otubanjo (Chief Executive Director, Otjore Ventures and Hossanna Catering Services), Tunde Adigun (Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer, Rebar Perfecta Limited), and Hon. Isiaka Oluwatoyin Suarau (former Commissioner for Agriculture, Lagos State).

Like this: Like Loading...