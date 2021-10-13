Culture, fashion, music as Heineken DFA Showcase 2021 holds in Lagos

‘Creative Cultures’ the theme for this year’s Heineken Design Fashion Africa (DFA) Showcase 2021 which took place at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotel, Lagos, lived up to its hype as there were several designs, portraying African culture on display. The theme responds to the growing need to blend the African Fashion and creative industries with global brands and partnerships, such as Heineken amongst others. It was one of the best fashion parades ever witnessed with top designers in the country and other parts of Africa coming together to showcase different creative African fashion, towing the line of the theme ‘Creative Cultures’.

Yomi Casual, Zikora, Jurio Lutti, Niposkin, Skentele by Etti, Studio Trybe, Meklit. me, Lulla Studio, Femi Toys, among others all showcased different fashion wears both for men and women. Fashion lovers were thrilled by the display of style on the runway, music lovers also have a great time with performances from amazing Nigerian artistes live at the event such as Patoranking, Aramide, Crayon, Tclassic, Ric Hassani, Ycee, Dapo Turbuna, Reekado Banks and others.

The sponsor of the Fashion Show, Heineken, a product from Nigerian Breweries PLC was available for the guests to cool their thirst as the company revealed their passion for sponsoring fashion shows for years. Business Development Manager (Low and No) of the Heineken Company, Sampson Oloche, who was present at the show said they believe the DFA is definitely a big property. Speaking at the event, Oloche said, “We have been supporting fashion for 11 years,” he said. “I am happy the event was a success as designers were given the opportunity to showcase their creativity.

“At Heineken, we feel fashion is a big property in our hands and with the right investment, it can become another money-making industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Also present at the event was the Brand Support Manager – Heineken of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Aboyowa Ikpobe, who also applauded the organiser for a wonderful job. DFA towards getting to the final showpiece organized a reality show with over 2000 video entries received from different parts of Africa with designers showing off their pieces. With judges like Godson Ukaegbu, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Akin Faminu, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, Michael Ugwu and Ituen Basi, the entries were reduced to 10 with the lucky 10 camped at a location in Lagos for 30 days where the eventual winner, Zikoranachukwuebuka Ikebuaku of Zikora, emerged.

The winner received ten thousand dollars (10,000USD) to create their designed garment and showcase it within the Design Fashion Africa weekend in October. This year’s edition of DFA was organised in collaboration with Jakaranda Productions and SpiceTV.

Like this: Like Loading...