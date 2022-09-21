Arts & Entertainments

Culture, festivity beckons as maiden Ipakodo Day holds in October

All is set for the maiden edition of Ipakodo Day celebration scheduled to hold next month in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

 

The week-long event will be a celebration of culture, arts and festivity, featuring cultural activities, Ipakodo Citizens’ and Community Day, Youth activities Day/Mr. & Miss Ipakodo Day, music fiesta as well as unveiling of Ipakodo Hall of Fame.

The chairman, Ipakodo Development  Shotonwa, assured that it will be memorable event that would be a pride of all Ipakodo indigenes and residents at home and in the Diaspora.

Shotonwa stated this at the formal unveiling of the maiden edition of Ipakodo Day celebration and flag-off of the publicity/ awareness for the event, which was held at Oba Sekumade Palace, T.O.S Besnon Road, Ipakodo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Let me put on record that Ipakodo Kingdom is an autonomous community founded by the great Prince Sekumade, a Prince of Akarigbo Koyelu of Remo Land. Ipakodo is also one of the foremost communities in the current Ikorodu Division.

“I am happy to announce that this great kingdom has now arisen from the 19 years of inactivity occasioned by the vacuum in the Sekumade stool and the attendant litigation that followed.

“Today, history is being written as our great kingdom, Ipakodo, is now in the news for the positive reasons. Oba Sotonwa, as the royal father of this community, has signalled the dawn of a new era with his approval for the celebration of Ipakodo Day for the very first time in history.

“On behalf of my humble self and other members of the Ipakodo Development Association (IDA), we express our gratitude to our royal father for giving us his approval and marching order to host the maiden edition of Ipakodo Day Celebration this year,” he said.

“Let me assure all our stakeholders that, though, we would be celebrating the Ipakodo Day for the first time this year, our committee is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a memorable event that would be a pride of all Ipakodo indigenes and residents at home and in the Diaspora,” he said. He added that this maiden edition has been carefully planned to feature

 

