Arts & Entertainments

Culture, festivity, performances as JNISSI Schools hold 12th festival of arts

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was a feast of dance and drama presentations at the serene Christ Living Apostolic Ministry (CLAM) Hall, Omole, Ikeja, Lagos recently as one of the leading private schools in the state, JNISSI Schools, Ogba, Lagos, held the 12th edition of its Festival of Arts (FOS), a bi-annual event aimed at showcasing and promoting artistic talents and abilities in children in an extraordinary fashion.

The event which had celebrated comedian, actor and master of ceremonies (MC), Koffi Ayinde Idowu Nuel, professional known as Koffi, as the compere, had several dignitaries in attendance, including notable actor, producer and director, and drama evangelist, Mike Abayomi Bamiloye, who was the special guest/chairman; renowned filmmaker, storyteller, director, photographer, and cinematographer, as well as founder, Mainframe Film and Television Productions, Tunde Kelani, who was the keynote speaker; Apostle Wole Oladiyun, who was the Father of the Day; Pastor (Mrs.) O. E. Oladiyun, celebrated, award winning dancer and choreographer, Mr. Adedayo Liadi, who was a special guest; and the Proprietress and Director of Studies, JNISSI Schools, Ogba, Pastor (Mrs.) Bukola Oladiyun. The festival was on the theme “Proudly African: Good People, Great Continent, Beauty in Cultural Diversity. Arts Kelani in his speech commended the school for organising the festival.

“When I saw the invitation that I am the keynote speaker, I thought a nursery and secondary school, what kind of keynote is that. So I had to really come down to a level by remembering when I was their age, what I did and all those things that inspired me to be interested particularly in my own culture and African cultural diversity,” he said. Kelani recalled how his early encounters with Yoruba language books, especially D. O. fagunwa’s books, inspired his creative journey as a filmmaker.

“The thing is, in Yoruba, our children of the 21st century, first of all, must have the command of the language God gave them, which is Yoruba. Because this is Nigeria, we have to communicate with Nigerians, we have to speak English and be educated in English language. But that is not enough, because Yoruba culture is global, we have Yorubas outside of the homeland, in Togo, in Cuba, South America, North America and other places.

‘‘Therefore, the Yoruba of the 21st century must be able to add one more European language, either we take French or Portuguese.” On his observation about the school, JNISSI school, Kelani said: “It is really impressive. I think it is well organised.” Earlier in her welcome address, Oladiyun, noted that African culture is expressed in her arts and crafts, folklore, religion, clothing, cuisine, music and languages and other forms. According to her, the expressions of these cultures are in abundance across Africa with different cultural diversity even within each country. “Last two years we explored ‘African Culture and Values’ where the rich cultures of Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Tanzania were displayed by our transformational pupil leaders.

This year, our theme is ‘Proudly African, Good People, Great Continent; Beauty in Cultural Diversity’ and we shall be exploring the rich cultures of Nigeria with a focus on three basic languages (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba), the Kenyans, the Botswana and the Moroccans. “Life is a work of art. God, the creator is an embodiment of art.

He created us with our uniqueness and diversity of culture. In Gen 11:1-8, men spread out to embrace their diversity and eventually with time, Africa emerged as one of the continents of the world,” she said. She added that fortunately, as one of the continents of the world, Africa is one of the most richly endowed continents with good people, attractive scenes, diverse cultures, great and outstanding creativity and languages.” Mrs. Oladiyun underscored the imperative of culture to development, saying that: “We as Africans in the West, especially Nigeria with multi-cultural attributes should embrace the beauty in our diversity.

Not only do I love Africans but I am proud to be one. “As we rightly know that no one exists without a culture, exposing the young minds to our various cultures as well as the cultures of other neighbouring countries in Africa has become part of our educational objectives. “This festival will be a showcase for a wide variety of cultural concepts that our pupils/students have learnt and practiced in the last few weeks. The children are poised to treat you to interesting activities including African dances (Botswana, Morocco, and Kenya), our Nigeria; Efik, Owo and Benue dances and a lot more interesting and inspiring activities.

“With the rise in globalisation, it is more important to be able to work with people from different cultures and social groups if children are exposed to diversity and learn cultural awareness right from the elementary school, they are set up to flourish confidently anywhere they find themselves later in life. The seed is being sown in JNISSI schools.” Highlight of the event include the induction of Bamiloye and Liadi into the JNISSI Schools/Mike Bamiloye Wall of Fame for Arts, culture parade, and drama presentation, titled ‘Mother Africa’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man pens note of excitement on his car after successfully divorcing his wife

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A group of photos making the rounds on social media captures the note from a freshly divorced man stating his excitement for divorcing his wife. The man who is happy to win the car from the failed marriage penned on it how the popular saying that ‘money can’t buy happiness’ is wrong as his money […]
Arts & Entertainments

An evening ‘Under the Sky’ with Praiz

Posted on Author Reporter

  Award winning recording artist, Praiz, recently hosted entertainment industry’s finest, to a carefully curated menu at Ile Eros by the Billionaire Chef Eros, to commemorate the release of “Under the Sky” his first video as executive producer with his music record company, Cicada Music which he launched in March, 2020. ‘Under the Sky’, directed […]
Arts & Entertainments

Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey, celebrates birthday in style 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Known for her extremely large breast implants, Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey recently celebrated her 41st birthday in grand style pulling the biggest string in New York City. The glamour and TV personality model became popular for her extremely large breast implants moving from a natural breast size of B-cup to 34FFF after undergoing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica