Culture, festivity, performances as JNISSI Schools hold 12th festival of arts

It was a feast of dance and drama presentations at the serene Christ Living Apostolic Ministry (CLAM) Hall, Omole, Ikeja, Lagos recently as one of the leading private schools in the state, JNISSI Schools, Ogba, Lagos, held the 12th edition of its Festival of Arts (FOS), a bi-annual event aimed at showcasing and promoting artistic talents and abilities in children in an extraordinary fashion.

The event which had celebrated comedian, actor and master of ceremonies (MC), Koffi Ayinde Idowu Nuel, professional known as Koffi, as the compere, had several dignitaries in attendance, including notable actor, producer and director, and drama evangelist, Mike Abayomi Bamiloye, who was the special guest/chairman; renowned filmmaker, storyteller, director, photographer, and cinematographer, as well as founder, Mainframe Film and Television Productions, Tunde Kelani, who was the keynote speaker; Apostle Wole Oladiyun, who was the Father of the Day; Pastor (Mrs.) O. E. Oladiyun, celebrated, award winning dancer and choreographer, Mr. Adedayo Liadi, who was a special guest; and the Proprietress and Director of Studies, JNISSI Schools, Ogba, Pastor (Mrs.) Bukola Oladiyun. The festival was on the theme “Proudly African: Good People, Great Continent, Beauty in Cultural Diversity. Arts Kelani in his speech commended the school for organising the festival.

“When I saw the invitation that I am the keynote speaker, I thought a nursery and secondary school, what kind of keynote is that. So I had to really come down to a level by remembering when I was their age, what I did and all those things that inspired me to be interested particularly in my own culture and African cultural diversity,” he said. Kelani recalled how his early encounters with Yoruba language books, especially D. O. fagunwa’s books, inspired his creative journey as a filmmaker.

“The thing is, in Yoruba, our children of the 21st century, first of all, must have the command of the language God gave them, which is Yoruba. Because this is Nigeria, we have to communicate with Nigerians, we have to speak English and be educated in English language. But that is not enough, because Yoruba culture is global, we have Yorubas outside of the homeland, in Togo, in Cuba, South America, North America and other places.

‘‘Therefore, the Yoruba of the 21st century must be able to add one more European language, either we take French or Portuguese.” On his observation about the school, JNISSI school, Kelani said: “It is really impressive. I think it is well organised.” Earlier in her welcome address, Oladiyun, noted that African culture is expressed in her arts and crafts, folklore, religion, clothing, cuisine, music and languages and other forms. According to her, the expressions of these cultures are in abundance across Africa with different cultural diversity even within each country. “Last two years we explored ‘African Culture and Values’ where the rich cultures of Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Tanzania were displayed by our transformational pupil leaders.

This year, our theme is ‘Proudly African, Good People, Great Continent; Beauty in Cultural Diversity’ and we shall be exploring the rich cultures of Nigeria with a focus on three basic languages (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba), the Kenyans, the Botswana and the Moroccans. “Life is a work of art. God, the creator is an embodiment of art.

He created us with our uniqueness and diversity of culture. In Gen 11:1-8, men spread out to embrace their diversity and eventually with time, Africa emerged as one of the continents of the world,” she said. She added that fortunately, as one of the continents of the world, Africa is one of the most richly endowed continents with good people, attractive scenes, diverse cultures, great and outstanding creativity and languages.” Mrs. Oladiyun underscored the imperative of culture to development, saying that: “We as Africans in the West, especially Nigeria with multi-cultural attributes should embrace the beauty in our diversity.

Not only do I love Africans but I am proud to be one. “As we rightly know that no one exists without a culture, exposing the young minds to our various cultures as well as the cultures of other neighbouring countries in Africa has become part of our educational objectives. “This festival will be a showcase for a wide variety of cultural concepts that our pupils/students have learnt and practiced in the last few weeks. The children are poised to treat you to interesting activities including African dances (Botswana, Morocco, and Kenya), our Nigeria; Efik, Owo and Benue dances and a lot more interesting and inspiring activities.

“With the rise in globalisation, it is more important to be able to work with people from different cultures and social groups if children are exposed to diversity and learn cultural awareness right from the elementary school, they are set up to flourish confidently anywhere they find themselves later in life. The seed is being sown in JNISSI schools.” Highlight of the event include the induction of Bamiloye and Liadi into the JNISSI Schools/Mike Bamiloye Wall of Fame for Arts, culture parade, and drama presentation, titled ‘Mother Africa’.

Like this: Like Loading...