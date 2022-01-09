Culture meets style in Ugo Monye’s ‘Opulence’

Ace Nigerian designer, Ugo Monye has once again weaved his magic as the eponymous label drops their first collection to usher in the New Year, 2022 titled ‘Opulence’.

It’s an interesting combination of cultural heritage and the modern style in this shades of pink and maroon highlight collection. The collection was inspired by the three main materials carefully and intrinsically used in the making of the pieces; Pearls, Aso oke and Velvet. These three individually, represents and depict affluence, substance, luxury.

According to the creative director and designer who is behind the biggest Agbada frenzy which gripped Nigerian celebrities few years back after Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu showed up more dashing than the groom at Banky W’s traditional wedding, velvet, Aso Oke and warm tones are among his favourite things when creating pieces for the eccentric man. “I have used Aso oke and Velvet severally on previous designs and collections. They have always been a staple in my creative work and recently I took a keen liking to pearls for their uniqueness and in the way they are. It’s amazing how it is viewed as feminine in its essence but in history they were worn by royalty and given as gifts to dignitaries. So for this collection, I needed to create a fusion of all these three materials of Opulence and prestige to create magic. Showing also, that all three can coexist without conflict by virtue of what they depict, when worn, without the fear of looking “too much” or “too extra”. The designer chose pastel, earthy tones to combine with the materials to create the beautiful and artistic pieces making the collection a real work of art. Ugo Monye added that warm tones remind him of ease and effortless opulence. Given that these are not colors or materials you would associate with men or men’s clothing, the designer needed to create something for the eccentric man who has a taste of understated luxury… Opulence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...