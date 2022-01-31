Culture strengthens bond in diverse nation – Shodunke

Major-General Adekunle Shodunke (retd) over the weekend said culture has a way of strengthening the bond existing among people of diverse cultures. Shodunke was the special guest of honour at the West African Social Ac- tivities (WASA) organised by the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE) held in Lagos.

He said: “I want to ac- knowledge the sacrifices made to take time out off your busy schedule in order to be a part of this occasion, which seeks to strengthen the bond that exists in our culturally diverse nation. “Nigeria is a multi- ethnic and culturally diverse society that has witnessed intense con- flicts arising from ethnic and cultural diversity.

“It is noteworthy to state that WASA should not only be viewed as an occasion just for enter- tainment, but also an idea nurtured to showcase na- tional integration. “It is also an avenue to enable citizens of our great nation increasingly see our- selves as one people, bound by shared historical experiences and common values and imbued by the spirit of patriotism and unity. “It is high time we realise that national in- tegration has become a major stake which is per- ceived to be necessary and critical to national progress and develop- ment.”

