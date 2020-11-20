Culture, tourism: We’ll make Osun UAE of Nigeria, says Oyetola

…as govt launches tourism master plan

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday reiterated his administration’s determination to transform the economy of the state through huge investment in culture and tourism, saying Osun would soon become the United Arab Emirate of Nigeria. He said the administration was determined to provide leadership in domestic and international tourism in the country, adding that workable culture and tourism policies had been incorporated as part of Culture and Tourism for sustainable economic agenda.

Oyetola made the pledge at the official launch of Osun Tourism Master Plan: Culture and Tourism for Sustainable Economy (CUTOSEC). He said the Master Plan was aimed at improving potential in the culture and tourism sector for the development of the state, adding that the initiative involved a comprehensive template to expand the state’s economic diversification programme and improve its Internally Generated Revenue. Oyetola said: “It is our resolve as a government to deploy these potential into maximum use and turn our dear State into the United Arab Emirate of Nigeria.

“As tourism progressively raises its profile in national economic planning, there is a clear need to ensure that attention is paid to its long-term development potential. “Such an approach demands comprehensive strategic planning for the industry’s future. As a government, we are keying into that by laying a solid foundation for better Nigerian Tourism. “Our development plan for tourism involves two time horizons – the short and long terms.

While Osun Sterling Tourism Vision (OSTOV) 30-30 is our short term agenda that we wish to achieve to lay a solid foundation for the perfect growth of tourism in the State, the Culture and Tourism for Sustainable Economy (CUTOSEC) is the long-term plan that will build on the achievements of Osun Sterling Tourism Vision 30-30 for permanent development of tourism.

“All our efforts today are to bring investors to this State for a mutually-beneficial engagement. Given its importance, the State has produced investment manual, developed a unique tourism investment model and published available investment opportunities in our sites like Olumirin Waterfall, Ayikunnugba Waterfall, Owala rivers, Kiriji war sites and other viable opportunities as part of the Culture and Tourism for Sustainable Economy documents.

“It is our resolve to develop a home-grown Public Private Partnerships Investment Model that will take care of the immediate needs of the stakeholders and pledge a promising future for the participants. “Our model addresses the key issues of land, reward system, tax matters, etc., and provides the basis of relationship with communities, employment and social responsibility to the community. We are open for negotiations on our offer.”

Like this: Like Loading...