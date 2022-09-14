CUPP: 2023 polls under threat

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm of plans to scuttle next year’s general elections.

Spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference, alleged an orchestrated plan to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register of voters to upload fictitious names.

Ugochinyere said the CUPP has credible intelligence that in some ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states “computer generated photos and faces, passport photographs, calendars and almanacs, photo albums” from both within and outside Nigeria, were used to register fictitious names during the last Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise.

“They went as far as Jamaica, New Zealand and Brazil to pick photos and names,” he said.

The CUPP spokesperson stated that the coalition discovered from the data in the register that the fake registrants, “both old and young” have the same date of birth.

“Nigerians will also see new registrants with dates of birth such as 1900, 1902, 1912, 1913, 1931, etc. which are names we believe were from a death register in New Zealand. Names like Abraham, Jack Dave, etc., also appeared against female photos.

“Further, faces that are obviously quite old are seen with date of birth of 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, etc.,” he said.

Ugochinyere alleged that Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, which had barely 6,500 registered voters in 2014, now has over 46,000 registered voters with 46 polling units.

He noted that Oru East is “hotbed of insurgent activities of unknown gunmen in the state and with high level of insecurity, many residents have relocated from their ancestral homes.”

