CUPP: 2023 polls under threat

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm of plans to scuttle next year’s general elections.

Spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference, alleged an orchestrated plan to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register of voters to upload fictitious names.

Ugochinyere said the CUPP has credible intelligence that in some ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states “computer generated photos and faces, passport photographs, calendars and almanacs, photo albums” from both within and outside Nigeria, were used to register fictitious names during the last Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise.

“They went as far as Jamaica, New Zealand and Brazil to pick photos and names,” he said.

The CUPP spokesperson stated that the coalition discovered from the data in the register that the fake registrants, “both old and young” have the same date of birth.

“Nigerians will also see new registrants with dates of birth such as 1900, 1902, 1912, 1913, 1931, etc. which are names we believe were from a death register in New Zealand. Names like Abraham, Jack Dave, etc., also appeared against female photos.

“Further, faces that are obviously quite old are seen with date of birth of 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, etc.,” he said.

Ugochinyere alleged that Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, which had barely 6,500 registered voters in 2014, now has over 46,000 registered voters with 46 polling units.

He noted that Oru East is “hotbed of insurgent activities of unknown gunmen in the state and with high level of insecurity, many residents have relocated from their ancestral homes.”

 

News

CCTV footage on Lekki has exposed purveyors of fake news against Nigerian Army – Yoruba Youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Progressive Yoruba Youths Council (PYYC) says the CCTV footage brought before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has exposed merchants of fake news against the Nigerian Army.  According to the group, the misconception that the clip from the Lekki toll gate was destroyed has been proven otherwise.  Speaking at a press conference on Sunday […]
News Top Stories

APC set for Nat’l Convention as govs resolve differences

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

Ahead of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governors have resolved their difference. In the last three weeks the governors of the party have been divided over the leadership of the CECPC.   While some governors had supported the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, others […]
News Top Stories

344 abducted students freed

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Ahmed San

Few hours after a video of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State was released, the armed men have finally freed the schoolboys. Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State announced that most of the students abducted by the terrorists have been released by their captors. Masari, who broke the news during […]

