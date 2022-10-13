News Top Stories

CUPP alleges fresh plot to fire INEC chair, deactivate BVAS

Posted on Author Onyekachi EzeandAnayo Ezugwu

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has sounded the alarm over an alleged plot to fire the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu before the 2023 general election. The opposition parties, who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, also claimed that they had uncovered plans to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to prevent INEC from using it during the election, with the aim of stopping the electronic transmission of results. Spokesman for the parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere claimed a South East governor is spearheading the alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to compromise the polls.

He said they had petitioned the United States, United Kingdom and other foreign countries, alleging a threat to Nigeria’s electoral process by the ruling party. According to the coalition, there are plans by some powerful politicians to instigate a crisis, using it as an excuse to fire Yakubu and other top INEC officials insisting on the use of the BVAS for the election on trumped-up charges.

Ugochinyere said: “We have been tipped off by our intelligence both inside the APC and the camp of the governors in the conspiracy, and we can state that the opposition is in receipt of informationthattheINECleadership, especially senior officials, are being put under immense pressure to abandon the use of the BVAS, result transmission and in particular to deactivate the BVAS from the server, an alleged dangerous request which if ever granted under any circumstances can throw Nigeria into pre and post-election crises and will be unacceptable to Nigerian voters, especially the youths who have renewed confidence in the electoral process.

“We are also informed that there is a plot to cause a leadership change in the commission’s top hierarchy and cause a sweeping change with less than 140 days to the election. “The alleged plan to remove Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and other top officials of INEC is a no-go area. The political parties in the country will not accept it. This alleged plot has been coordinated by some APC chieftains and governors led by a controversial South- East APC governor. “If this plot is not crushed, it can discredit our election and throw Nigeria into crisis. Our institution can’t be destroyed for one man’s quest or a group of people to keep what was hijacked from the people.”

Hesaiddespitepetitioning the international community about the alleged conspiracy to compromise the election, the CUPP would also be heading to court over the issue. It also claimed that five INEC workers in Imo State arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) had been denied access to their lawyers, doctors, or families.

 

