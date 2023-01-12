CUPP berates Imo Assembly for voting against LG autonomy

The spokesperson for Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has flayed members of the Imo State House of Assembly over their recent vote against Local Government, Judiciary and Legislative autonomy. This is also as Ikenga raised the alarm over the deteriorating health condition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, urging President Muhammadu Buhari, as the father of the nation, to free Kanu on health grounds. Ikenga, who spoke to newsmen in his country home in Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State yesterday, said that the country may erupt in crisis if Kanu dies in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to order the DSS to release Kanu to attend to his health issues, saying his continued continuous detention is illegal, going by the judgements of the Appeal Court in Abuja and State High Court in Umuahia which ordered his release.

He said: “I got off the phone from the lawyer to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu where his deteriorating health condition was brought to my notice. I want to urge Mr President in the interest of peace and security to order the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “There are several courts’ judgements which have declared his continued detention illegal. Mr President has the constitutional power through the Attorney General of the Federation to order for the discontinuance of the matter. Kanu should be released then we can come to the negotiation table and address those issues that led to the agitation.”

