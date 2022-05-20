Metro & Crime

CUPP spokesperson charges PDP leadership on rule of law, order

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and House of Representatives hopeful, Mr.  Ikenga Ugochinyere, has tasked the leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the compelling need to respect due process, rule of law and order in the conduct of its affairs.

The politician cum lawyer is seeking the party’s ticket to represent Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

He has, therefore, enjoined the party’s leadership to, at all times, endeavour to obey orders of court, as well as guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

New Telegraph reports that the PDP rescheduled its House of Representatives’ primaries for Sunday, May 22.

In a statement, Friday, the outspoken politician said: “Doing otherwise may ultimately lead to the party being excluded from the ballot in the state.

“Doing otherwise may ultimately lead to the party being excluded from the ballot in the state.”

 

 

