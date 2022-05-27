Politics

CUPP spokesperson, Ugochinyere, wins House of Reps ticket

Posted on

 

Our Correspondent

Spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Mr.  Ikenga Ugochinyere, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State, after a landslide defeat.

Ugochinyere was declared winner of the party’s primary election by the Chairman of the PDP electoral Panel, after scoring 71 votes, to defeat his closest rival, who garnered only four votes.

In a thank you speech by the, the outspoken politician thanked the delegates for the confidence they showed in him, even as he declared that as the candidate of the Party, he would work towards the return of the Federal Constituency to the PDP.

This, he said, will happen after over ten years of the Constituency being represented by another party.

Meanwhile, Ikenga has extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents, emphasising the urgent need to rally round him and the party.

He assured that the victory was for all of Ideato nation, and not just his.

He enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the constituency to the party.

 

Reporter

