CUPP to DSS: Stop threatening PDP chair for stating the obvious

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) to desist from threatening the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, over his comment on some of the by-elections held at the weekend.

The coalition made its position known in a statement yesterday by its spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. The DSS had in a statement on Monday warned Ayu to stop making what it called unguarded statements against the DSS and other security agencies. Ayu at a political function in Owerri, said the PDP would not use security agencies to harass and intimidate innocent citizens when it takes over from the ruling party.

CUPP, in the statement, said Ayu was right in his comment on the use of security agencies to manipulate electoral processes, especially in Imo State. It said the Ngor Okpala election in particular, has shown that the DSS was becoming the All Progressives Congress (APC) army. The statement reads in part; “The coalition of opposition political parties is not comfortable with the threat issued by the DSS to the national chairman of the PDP on a matter that is clear to all that the chairman is right.

