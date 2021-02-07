News

Cuppy announces first online conference, #CuppyGoldDust

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Cuppy Foundation has announced her first digital conference, The Gold Dust conference in partnership with Save

 

The Children. Founded by Internationally acclaimed Nigerian disc jockey (DJ) and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as ‘Cuppy’, the Foundation is aimed at tackling various issues surrounding child protection and education for girls and minorities and it has since inception, carried out various groundbreaking activities.

 

On Thursday, February 11, the conference will be live on YouTube and it will feature panel discussions and keynote addresses, details on the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year and a special performance by Cuppy. The conference, the foundation state in a statement, is a follow up from the Gold Gala which was held in 2019, where over N5 billion was raised, used to reach over 9000 individuals and families.

 

“The year one expense plan on these funds also enabled 295 individuals trained on infant and young child feeding. The impact of these funds didn’t stop here. N50 million was also used in supporting the Lagos state government and Federal Capital Territory in the battle against COVID- 19.”

 

Keynote speakers for this conference include; Maryam Ahmed (Youth Ambassador, Save The Children Nigeria), Maryam Farooqi (Philanthropy Manager – Africa & New Markets), Kevin Watkins (CEO, Save the Children UK), Dr Adaeze Oramalu (Senior Nutrition Adviser, Save The Children Nigeria).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zulum: B’Haram insurgency has sacked 13m Borno farmers from farmlands

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said over 13 million Borno farmers could no longer engage in farming activities due to the action of Boko Haram insurgents. The governor, who spoke when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said about 10 million people employed […]
News Top Stories

Mediterranean diet can lower risk of erectile dysfunction

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said men who ate a diet high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish and unsaturated fats, but low in meats and whole-fat dairy, have a lower risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). According to the results of a new study, published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ among all the age groups that […]
News Top Stories

WTO: Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala as Korean minister quits race

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The coast is now clear for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala to clinch the job of the Director- General(D-G) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) after South Korea’s candidate quit the race. According to a statement from South Korea’s Trade ministry on Friday, the country’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, ended her campaign to lead the WTO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica