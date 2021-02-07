Cuppy announces first online conference, #CuppyGoldDust

The Cuppy Foundation has announced her first digital conference, The Gold Dust conference in partnership with Save

The Children. Founded by Internationally acclaimed Nigerian disc jockey (DJ) and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as ‘Cuppy’, the Foundation is aimed at tackling various issues surrounding child protection and education for girls and minorities and it has since inception, carried out various groundbreaking activities.

On Thursday, February 11, the conference will be live on YouTube and it will feature panel discussions and keynote addresses, details on the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year and a special performance by Cuppy. The conference, the foundation state in a statement, is a follow up from the Gold Gala which was held in 2019, where over N5 billion was raised, used to reach over 9000 individuals and families.

“The year one expense plan on these funds also enabled 295 individuals trained on infant and young child feeding. The impact of these funds didn’t stop here. N50 million was also used in supporting the Lagos state government and Federal Capital Territory in the battle against COVID- 19.”

Keynote speakers for this conference include; Maryam Ahmed (Youth Ambassador, Save The Children Nigeria), Maryam Farooqi (Philanthropy Manager – Africa & New Markets), Kevin Watkins (CEO, Save the Children UK), Dr Adaeze Oramalu (Senior Nutrition Adviser, Save The Children Nigeria).

Like this: Like Loading...