Arts & Entertainments

Cuppy signs new deal with label company, Platoon, for release of her debut album

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian DJ and artist, DJ Cuppy has announced that her new album will be released through label services company, Platoon.
This comes a few weeks after she was announced as the new host of Africa Now on Apple Music. Her debut album which will be titled Original Copy is said to be ready and primed for release. Over the past three years, Platoon has increased its reach in African countries by handing out advances to several acts in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and so forth.

Speaking with Billboard, the company’s CEO, Denzyl Feigelson, said: “I want artists to be able to manage their music on our platform; get services like health care, legal and accounting; learn about publishing, touring, how you market; and conquer things like YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Twitch because if I help them grow their businesses, it’s only helping us grow our business, too. And we’re doing that in all kinds of ways.”
After being acquired by Apple a few years ago, Cuppy is the first Nigerian act to have signed with the label service company for the release of a debut album.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

New NBC code will kill pay Tv industry, says Irokotv boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Jason Njoku, Chief Executive Officer of popular entertainment television channel, IrokoTv, has described the 6th Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Code as a regulation that arose from the incompetence of dark forces and will kill the country’s pay television industry.   Njoku made his view known in a series of tweets on Wednesday. The code […]
Arts & Entertainments

American singer, Justine Skye calls out ‘She Is’ producers for photoshopping her photo into the movie

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

‘She Is’, one of Netflix’s newest Nollywood acquisitions is currently in the news but not for its glowing reviews. The 2019 romantic comedy starring Somkele Iyamah Idhalama has been called out by American singer, Justine Skye for an embarrassing blooper. Skye took to Twitter on June 23 to question the photoshopping of her face to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Former Glee star, Naya Rivera, presumed dead

Posted on Author Reporter

*Police say body may never be found Former Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed dead after emergency teams said the effort to find her has now been classed as a “search and recovery operation”. The actress was reported missing on Wednesday after disappearing during a boating trip on Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son Josey […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: