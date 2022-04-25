Curbing abuse of president’s power of pardon

‘Constitutional and legal safeguards’ ll check abuse’

Should Section 175 of the Constitution which vests wide discretionary power on the president to grant pardon be amended by the National Assembly to curb abuse? Lawyers say no, yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports

The recent call by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), for an amendment of Section 175 of the Constitution to curb arbitrary exercise of the power of prerogative of mercy by the president has elicited mixed reactions from some senior lawyers.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend expressed divergent views on what should be done to ensure that the power of prerogative of mercy is not abused by the president.

SERAP had made the call in the wake of public criticisms that greeted the pardon granted the convicted former governors of Taraba and Plateau States, Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, by President Buhari, following a meeting of the National Council of State.

The two former governors were among 159 prisoners pardoned by the Council at a meeting presided over by Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on April 14, 2022. Prior to the pardon, Nyame, who governed Taraba State from 1999 to 2007, was serving a 14-year jail term at the Kuje prison for stealing N1.6 billion public funds. He was jailed in 2018 by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of an High Court in Abuja.

The Supreme Court upheld his conviction in February 2020. On his part, former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, who was at the helm from 1999 to 2007 was also jailed in June 2018 by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for stealing N2 billion public funds. However, amidst widespread condemnation of the pardon granted Dariye and Nyame by the president, the Federal Government has justified the action.

In a statement, an aide to the president, Garba Shehu, said his boss pardoned the former governors on grounds of ill- health after a review of their conditions. He added that the recommendaion to the National Council of States to pardon the two former governors and 157 others was borne out of a rigorous process, regulated and guided by the law which was not, in any way designed to achieve a political purpose.

The statement reads: “The Presidency wishes to throw light on the recent note presented to the Council of State, on the report of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, PACPM, as a culmination of a process begun by the convicts and others concerned in line with the Constitution.

“Section 175 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) enjoins the President to exercise his constitutional powers “to grant any person concerned with or convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions; to grant respite, either for an indefinite or a specified period of the execution of any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence; substitute a less severe form of punishment imposed on that person for such an offence or remit the whole or any part of any punishment imposed on the person for such an offence or of penalty or forfeiture otherwise due to the state on account of such an offence.

“The Federal Government constituted the PACPM on August 28th, 2018 with the mandate of assisting the President in the discharge of his constitutional responsibility of granting pardon/clemency to convicts or ex-convicts in deserving cases.

“The Committee filed its first report in March 2020 and reconvened on Thursday, 28 September, 2021 to attend to the myriad of pending applications for presidential pardon and clemency from Nigerians across the country.

“These accrued cases followed the established process of applying for pardon or clemency first to the Correctional Service (formerly Nigerian Prison Service), which must certify claims made, be they of life-threatening ill-health, (as in the cases of Governors Dariye, Nyame; John Joshua Uloh, Engr Umar Bamalli, Sa’adu Ayinla Alanamu, Charles Ihenatu, Akinwumi Ajayi and tens of others making the approved list of 159; or such cases arising from remorse and good conduct or plainly on the basis of compassion among other stated criteria.

“The PACPM members, under the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, followed up the recommendations with a visit to selected Correctional Centers in several states of the Federation to “critically appraise and identify potential cases of convicts and ex-convicts before recommending them for presidential pardon/ clemency and reduced sentences.

“In this round of the exercise, 412 inmates were interviewed and 162 were recommended to the Council of State by the President in the exercise of his powers, pursuant to Section 175 (2) which requires that he should carry out this function after being “advised by the Council.

“Clearly, the presentation to the Council of States meeting last week, attended by former Presidents, a former Chief Justice and 36 States and the FCT along the lines of its statutory membership was a culmination of a rigorous process, regulated and guided by the law which was not, in any way designed to achieve a political purpose.

“While it is natural that the cases of the ex-governors-two among many- would excite political analysts, coming at a time when elections are in the air, the President would at the same time have come across as insensitive and cruel to most people were he to have ignored very compelling cases recommended for pardon made to him because someone is a former Governor. Even Governors have the right to be treated fairly under the law.

“President Buhari assures the nation that nothing done here was intended to achieve a political end or send a revisionist message on the relentless war against corruption which he has ably and evidently led by personal examples”.

SERAP’s proposition In the meantime, a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) is seeking an amendment of the constitutional provisions which empowers the president to grant pardon.

In a petition to President Buhari signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP sought for the immediate withdrawal of the pardon by the president, saying it constitutes an interference in the exercise of judicial power. The organization also called on the president to propose a constitutional amendment to the National

Assembly to reform the provisions on the exercise of the prerogative of mercy to make it more transparent, consistent and compatible with Nigeria’s international anti-corruption obligations. SERAP argued that the constitutional power of prerogative of mercy ought not to be an instrument of impunity, saying Impunity for corruption will continue as long as influential politicians escape justice for their crimes.

The petition reads: “The pardon power ought to be exercised in a manner that is consistent with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], particularly, the provisions on oath of office by public officers, and Section 15[5] which requires your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power. Indeed, the presidential pardon power must be exercised in good faith, and in line with the provisions of Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution on fundamental rights.

“The pardon is clearly inconsistent and incompatible with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution, and the country’s international obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption.

“Presidential pardon for corruption cases is inconsistent with the rule of law, and the public interest, as it undermines the principle of equality before the law. It will undermine public confidence in your government’s fight against corruption, and the justice system.

“SERAP is concerned that while the pardon power is routinely exercised to shield influential politicians and politically exposed persons from justice and accountability, ordinary people who have committed petty offences but with no money or influential politicians to speak for them, languish in prisons and are rarely considered for pardon.

“While there is no doubt that Section 175 of the Constitution vests wide discretionary power in the Nigerian president to grant pardon, it does not stipulate the conditions under which such power should be exercised.

“However, when Section 15(5) of the Constitution is read together with the oath, it would seem to impose some ethical conditions on you to ensure that the exercise of the discretionary power of prerogative of mercy is not such that it will encourage corruption or impunity of perpetrators.

“SERAP therefore urges you to urgently withdraw the presidential pardon granted to Mr Dariye and Mr Nyame, and to propose amendment to Section 175 of the Nigerian Constitution that will make the exercise of the power to pardon more transparent and consistent and compatible with the country’s international obligations. “Any proposed amendment should also empower the citizens to challenge the legality of any arbitrary exercise of the power of prerogative of mercy”.

Lawyers speak

A cross-section of senior lawyers have been speaking expressed divergent views on how to curb the misuse of president’s power of clemency. While some of the lawyers threw their weights behind SERAP’s

proposition, others however have different ideas. Speaking on the issue, a former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo (SAN), said regulations should be put in place to guide the president in the exercise of his clemency power.

Ojo said: “There is no law that cannot be abused by a feeble system and institution. If a law was put in place, it will take human beings to enforce or abuse such law. No matter how tight a law may look like, there will always be a way of breaching it. “I think what we need is something like a regulation and not any constitutional amendment.

The law as it is was meant to be used for good purposes and in public interest. Of course, there are checks and balances, but unfortunately, there will always be loopholes to be exploited by those in position of authority.

“However, as far as I am concerned, if we have all these laws, the best thing that can be done to curb any abuse is to put regulations in place. Pursuant to the law, regulations can be made to guide how the law will be applied. One thing I know is that prior to the presidential pardon, those that were pardoned must have applied for it.

The uproar that trailed the president’s action was due to lack of regulations to guide his conduct”. On his part, a rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, suggested the setting up of a committee comprising of individuals of high integrity to make recommendations before pardon on prerogative can be granted. “I don’t share the sentiments of the group. This is because the problem is not with the transparency or non-transparency of the Constitution, but with the enforcement.

“Even if there is an amendment as being proposed by the group, the president as the Commander-in- Chief will still hold the four aces. He will be the one to call the shots on such sensitive issues or decisions.

“What I think should be done is to set up a committee comprising of experienced civil servants and jurists of repute who are of unquestionable integrity and uprightness to evaluate and make recommendations before pardon on prerogative can be granted”, Akingbolu said.

In his own submissions, a law teacher, Dr. Donald Chukwukelu, expressed his support for SERAP’s proposition, saying Section 175 of the Constitution should be amended to include list of crimes that can be pardoned by the president. .

He said: “Pardon is a discretionary power that must be utilized with utmost caution in accordance with the law. It must never be used as a tool of political patronage, nepotic purposes, monetary benefits, or for self-aggrandizement. It must be used in a fair and impartial manner, free of prejudices, bias and public disapproval. “However, to my mind, such power given to the president by Section 175 of the Constitution is so enormous.

Such power should not be construed or considered like a blank cheque, rather, there should be conditions under which the president can exercise such power “One of the conditions should be based on the gravity of the offence committed by the convict in question. For instance, the pardon granted former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba States respectively, ought not to be, having regards to the fact that both men were convicted for offences of fraud which amounted to breach of trust.

“Their pardon will no doubt open further windows for others to commit such crime of fraud and breach of trust and then wait for pardon. So, I totally agree with a review of Section 175 to list the types of crime that can be pardoned. “What the blanket nature of Section 175 implies is that a terrorist who is convicted can one day be granted pardon, even, despite all the killings and harm he has done to humanity”.

On his part, a former Chairman of Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL), Dr. Abdul Mahmud, was also in support of constitutional amendment to curb abuse of power of prerogative of mercy. He added that the president’s power to pardon offenders must also be a subject of judicial review.

“For me, the two approaches to addressing the outrages that the exercise of presidential power of pardon under Section 175 has consistently created are legislative and judicial. The legislative approach is in line with SERAP’s call. “If you look at Section 175 of the Constitution, you would see that at least four types of prerogative of mercy exercisable by the President.

These are; pardon, respite, substitution and remission. But, no conditions for the exercise were set and this exposes the exercise to abuse. “Section 175 of our Constitution is similar to Section 72 of the Indian Constitution; but unfortunately ours don’t have the safeguards

against abuse that you find in the Indian Constitution. “My position on legislative amendment is that the power of prerogative of mercy of president and governors should be exercised on the recommendations of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee established by the Constitution itself.

“in the alternative, a new Section 175 (1) should be couched in a way that mandates the president and governors to exercise the power of prerogative of mercy pursuant to the conditions set out in an Act of the National Assembly called the Prerogative of Mercy Act.

“On the judicial approach, my view is that exercise of power of prerogative of mercy is a discretionary power that is subject to judicial scrutiny or review. The power of the president under Section 175 is subject to the review of our courts under Section 6 of the Constitution.”, Mahmud said.

To Mr. Ahmed Maiwada, the president’s action in pardoning Dariye and Nyame should be challenged in court. Maiwada said: “A pointer to the fact that the president might not have followed the Constitution in exercising this power of prerogative of mercy regarding the former Governors of Plateau, Taraba, etc., is that Nyesom Wike, Esq , the Executive Governor of Rivers State and by virtue of that, a member of the Council of State, has publicly objected the president’s action.

“To me, it means that Mr. President may not have followed due process in exercising his power under Section 175. This, therefore, is where we should start in trying to correct the abuse, because, in my considered opinion, even, if the call by SERAP is adhered to, and Section 175 of the Constitution is amended, how are we sure that the president will not still overlook the conditions precedent to his exercise of his powers under the amended Section, in an equally untransparent process?

“I think that, rather than a call for amendment of the Constitution, a court case should be instituted challenging the President’s exercise of his prerogative of mercy on these set of former governors.

This should be done immediately in a bid to correct the anomaly and caution the president that any further wrongful exercise of his powers would be tested through the due process of law and subsequently be set aside”.

*Additional report by Tunde Oyesina

