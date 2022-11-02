Curbing crimes through tech measures

Crimes have become prevalent in contemporary Nigerian clime, hence requires a cogent and urgent measure towards its eradication. As such uncalled and barbaric activities prevail unabated, it has conspicuously become imperative for the concerned authorities in every affected area to think inwards with a view to initiating new innovative mechanisms towards combating them.

Mobile technology such as tracking devices otherwise known as ‘trackers’, which has emerged as a powerful crime-fighting tool, has shown significant impact in recent years on most countries across the globe. A tracker is specially programmed equipment meant to trace the actual location of a person or thing.

However, it’s worth noting that devices like cell phones, computers, cameras, and what have you, can equally function as a tracker if adequately utilized. Cell phones, particularly Smartphone, contain inbuilt mechanism including Global Positioning System (GPS) among other location information that the various law enforcement agencies find valuable.

Information like voice call history, text/multimedia messages, phonebook contacts, web browser history, and email, can tremendously help investigators to gather people’s aims and the occasions they have attended, thereby providing the required direction. Tracking people via their mobile devices has been adopted by several agencies in most nations, and has become very much a part of most investigations because virtually every adult now possesses a cell phone.

Cell phone records can identify calls made and received. The cellular towers that were used in the conversation, data communication, as well as the Short Message Service (SMS), can as well be obtained. The cell phone records hold latitude and longitude information that can be used as a historical reference to identify where the mobile device was at a particular period.

Similarly, citizens are advised to regularly send digital photos and videos of crimes in their custody to apt quarters. New technology allows sent images to be directly linked to the record of a related call, and be forwarded to emergency respondents on their way to crime scene.

A good example of such technology is CrimePush, a multiplatform Smartphone app that allows users to report crimes effectively and with ease. It equally gives users the ability to forward multiple GPS-tagged distress messages to designated emergency contacts/ Opinion quarters. High-profile criminal incidents all over the world have proven beyond doubts how valuable mobile phone images can be during crime investigations.

The bombings in the United Kingdom (UK), precisely London, in July 2005 marked a turning point in news coverage and the role of camera phone images. Witnesses to the attacks used their cell phone cameras to record their experiences in the aftermath. Not only did it signal a new era of citizen journalism, but police in London were able to use the sent photos as clues towards tracking the terrorists that masterminded the bombings.

SMS is more discreet and safer in some circumstances to include burglaries and kidnapping. Several police departments in various countries have text-a-tip programs that allow people to send anonymous messages from their cell phones. With a view to providing people with a confidential means of communication, SMSs are sent to a separate third-party server where identifying information is removed and assigned an encrypted alias to ensure callers’ anonymity.

The various security agencies in Nigeria, especially the police, are required to fully employ the use of various tracking devices in issues regarding crimes. Technology is being developed and deployed by several criminals to perpetrate crimes, with the aim of leaving no, or little, digital footprint.

This ranges from selling illicit goods on the internet to mass identity theft and credit card fraud. Vehicle crime equally poses a dynamic challenge to these agencies. Vehicle crime investigators are invariably faced with ever-changing technology as well as regular introduction of new vehicle models. Modern vehicles are more like mobile computers constantly threatened by hackers.

The police must take note of this fact and advance on it. Digital forensics is a branch of science encompassing the recovery and investigations of materials found in digital devices including computers, cell phones, and cameras. The police will continue to be challenged to acquire the needed tools and training to perform competent digital forensic investigations, and keep pace with criminal activity.

On this premise, it has become pertinent for digital forensic department to be designed in all police quarters, and such unit ought to be sustained by continually providing the required equipment, manpower, and environment as time progresses. Legislation can also be of help while discussing this new innovation. Hence, lawmakers should provide a law, mandating all vehicles coming to Nigeria to bear micro-dotting technology.

This would ensure that each vehicle contain approximately 1000 hidden markers that hold the identity of that vehicle, so that, in the event of the vehicle being stolen, it can be easily identified. Importantly, the locations of the 0.5mm dots are not visible to thieves, thus cannot be altered by them. The police personnel should also be trained on how to indentify data-dot technology. Continual in-service training would, therefore, be very helpful in this regard towards boosting staff confidence and competence.

The recently signed Cybercrime Act should equally be reviewed by the impending legislature and subsequently implemented by setting up a special unit under the Police Force that would be in charge of crimes involving the internet. Such a unit must possess all the needed devices and experts.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is, on its part, expected to play a major role in crimes pertaining to the use of cell phones, thus the police must endeavour to collaborate with the commission. The truth remains that, for Nigeria to properly tackle all kinds of crimes, the relevant authorities must boast of various well-equipped sensitive units on digital investigations, cyber security, and/ or electronic discovery, as the case may be.

As sophisticated crimes evolve on a daily basis in our present days’ society, it has conspicuously become imperative for all the relevant authorities to equally consider deploying sophisticated measures with a view to tactically tackling the societal menace no matter whose ox is gored. It’s on this premise I candidly implore the various law enforcement agencies and agents operating in Nigeria and beyond that are yet to embrace the current realities, to do so with all manner of seriousness and as a matter of urgency.

All the needed technicalities and techniques must be duly employed by the concerned bodies and individuals towards aptly arriving the desired destination. It’s indeed high time we did the needful in a bid to salvaging our respective societies that have seemingly been overtaken by men of the underworlds.

This can only be accomplished by jettisoning all forms of frivolities for priorities’ sake. Think about it!

