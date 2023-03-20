Curbing electoral violence

Lawyers have decried the high level of violence that has continued to trail the conduct of general elections in the country since 1999. Beyond the lamentations, the men of the wig and gown however came up with suggestions on how to curb the menace. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have linked the unending trend of violence and misconducts that has been part of the nation’s electoral process since the return of democracy in 1999 to the action and inactions of election officials whose appointments are based on patronage. The lawyers said the process of selection and appointment of all those saddled with the conduct of elections in the country must be interrogated. They further blamed the continued violence on the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bring electoral offenders to book. It would be recalled that few months to the conduct of the 2023 general election, INEC has blamed its failure to prosecute electoral offenders on the inability of the National Assembly to pass the National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, 2022.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the clarification while speaking at a oneday strategic interactive session with line editors in Lagos. The INEC chair while admitting that the electoral body is empowered to prosecute electoral offenders, said it is constrained by deficit of legislation. Yakubu while emphasizing the need for the creation of Electoral Offences Commission said it is desirable for an effective electoral process in the country. He said: “INEC is not happy that most electoral offenders are let off the hook because the commission lacks the legislative backing to prosecute electoral offenders. “Until a Bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission becomes operational, INEC will not be able to expeditiously deal with electoral offenders”.

NASS’ intervention Already, the Senate has passed a Bill that seeks to establish Electoral Offences Commission. The Bill was passed following the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC. The Bill, if signed into law by the president, will empower the commission to investigate electoral offences, prosecute electoral offenders and maintain records of all persons investigated and prosecuted. The legislation which was passed in 2021 prescribes a 20- year jail term for offenders found guilty of snatching ballot boxes during elections.

Presenting the report on the Bill, the Chairman Senate’s Committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), said the Bill became imperative in view of INEC’s inability to prosecute electoral offenders in accordance with the provisions of a Section 149 and 150(2) of the Electoral Act (as Amended). “Indeed, INEC has at several occasions admitted that it lacks the wherewithal to cleanse the system. Its failure to prosecute even one per cent of 870,000 and over 900,000 alleged electoral Offences in 2011 and 2015 general elections respectively is an affirmation of the necessity for a paradigm shift on how we deal with electoral offences. “By the foregoing statistics, it is unrealistic to expect INEC to conduct free, fair and credible election and simultaneously prosecute offences arising from the same elections”, Gaya said.

Other highlights of the Bill included: “At least five years imprisonment or a fine of at least N10 million naira or both, for any officer or executives of any association or political party that engages in electoral fraud that contravenes the provisions of clauses 221, 225(1)(2)(3) and (4) and 227 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“20 years imprisonment for any person involved in ballot box snatching, supplying voter’s card to persons without due authority, unauthorised printing of voters’ register, illegal printing of ballot paper or electoral document, and importation of any device or mechanism by which ballot paper or results of elections may be extracted, affected or manipulated, and voting at an election when he is not entitled to vote. “10 years imprisonment for any person who sells a voter’s card, or in possession of any voter’s card bearing the name of another person, or prepares and prints a document or paper purporting to be a register of voters or a voter’s card. “A term of at least 10 years upon conviction for any election official who willfully prevents any person from voting at the polling station, willfully rejects or refuses to count any ballot paper validly cast, willfully counts any ballot paper not validly cast, gives false evidence or withholds evidence, and announces or declares a false result at an election”.

However, even though the Bill has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives, the lawmakers at the lower chamber are yet to pass it into law. The Electoral Reform Committee headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Uwais, had in 2007 recommended the establishment of a special prosecution body to be known as the Electoral Offences Commission. The committee said the commission will work independently in the arraignment and prosecution of electoral offenders.

Lawyers on curbing electoral violence Speaking on how best electoral offences and other forms of misconduct negatively affecting the nation’s electoral process could be curbed, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Godwin Omoaka, said there should be seriousness about electoral offenders’ prosecution. Omoaka said: “Let us be more intentional, let us be more targeted in terms of prosecuting those found wanting and that will send clear signal to miscreants who want to fiddle with the electoral process in this country. “We should look at the law microscopically, and see if there are loopholes that we can block in such a way that any electoral violation would be an offence and offenders prosecuted”. Speaking on the issue, a former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, noted that electoral misconducts are usually perpetrated by politicians who are desperate for power. He further noted that many politicians get away with the impunity they commit because nobody checkmates them and that the institutions are fragile.

“It is the attitude of not punishing offenders that has made lawlessness to persist in this country. We are in a country where we charge criminals, excuse them, release them and pay their way out”, Ubani said. Dr Yemi Omodele spoke about continuos enlightenment of members of public regarding the contents of Electoral Act and INEC guidelines for the conduct of elections. Omodele said: “Ignorance is the major cause of the problem and lack of proper publicity given to the electorate. “Another way to curb electoral offences is to investigate and prosecute anyone found wanting in that regard.

I would also suggest that media prosecution of any alleged electoral offender should not be encouraged. It would not engender a fair hearing for the alleged offender. “The need to educate the police cannot also be overemphasized. The Nigeria Police Force is not sincere when it comes to the criminal investigation of criminal prosecution. They are always corrupt and fraudulent.” In his comments, Mr. Peter Erivwode, noted that the starting point in addressing electoral offences and associated misconducts in the society is to interrogate the process of selection and appointment of all those saddled with the conduct of elections.

Erivwode said: “The desire to have a credible electoral process must commence with the engagement of the umpires not on the basis of sentiments and patronage, but on the basis of proven integrity and respect for national values and rule of law. “The appointment of persons of high moral standing and integrity to superintend the conduct of elections ought to be of greater concern to the nation than the election itself. “Today in our society, people are appointed into our electoral body to serve as either Chairman or Resident Electoral Commissioner on the basis of patronage, sentiments, political affinity and loyalty to the government of the day and not on the basis of patriotism, integrity and competence.

“The appointment of Vice Chancellors of our Federal Tertiary Institution is also not devoid of patronage sentiments, party affinity and loyalty to the government of the day, yet we deploy them as returning officers and expect that they be upright in the discharge of their duties. You cannot give what you don’t have. “The top officials of the electoral body and the Vice Chancellors appointed by the president whose political party is participating in the elections are often times faced with the challenge of rewarding their appointment with compromise in the hope that by so doing, their jobs may be further secured and their term of office extended even if it means disregarding the laws of the land. “It is the action and in some instances inactions of these officials whose appointment are based on patronage that provokes the violence and electoral offences that follows the conduct of the elections.

“The violence are sometimes instigated directly or indirectly from within the process and the culprits are assured of their protection. “The Electoral Act has made adequate provisions to deal with all forms of electoral offences but those saddled with the responsibility to deal with such are either bereft of the will to do so or are deliberately not willing to act because of the reasons earlier stated. “It is only when the electoral body is rescued from the stran-glehold of politicians and made totally independent that electoral offences and all other associated issues will be reduced to the bearest minimum and possibly eradicated. Pending the rescue of the electoral body, the phrase “Independent” as contained is the name is nothing but supplusage”. On his part, Mr. Bright Enado, said electoral violence has become a phenomenon and established norms which have traversed the nation’s electoral system in a very bad light.

“We as a people and a nation have now legalized illegality in our electoral system. ballot box snatching, buying of people’s votes and mortgaging their conscience have traversed beyond what it used to be, to a more sophisticated methods of holding voters hostage to the extent of forcing voters to vote a particular party against their conscience. “We have even seen that some politicians and their cronies home are now accredited polling units known to INEC, where ballots boxes are being stocked with votes. For this ugly trend to stop, government must come out with stiffer punishments for any offender.

“Most importantly, those who are at the helm at INEC must be made accountable and severely punished whenever they were found complacent in any way. Government must show sincerity in this regard and our courts must take cases of electoral offences more serious”, Enado said In his submissions, Mr. Oluwole Adesida, argued that in as much as INEC is desirable, the judiciary should be firm in taking decisions in cases where there are infractions, because according to him, the third arm of government is partly to be blamed for encouraging electoral impunity. Adesida cited a case in which a court validated an election despite the evidence that the supposed winner bribed a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

He noted further that despite the overwhelming evidence of bribery provided by anti-graft agencies, the courts, including the Supreme Court, held that the fact that the REC was bribed was not sufficient to nullify the election. Adesida said rather than the offender being prosecuted, he got away with his crime and assumed office as governor. Mr. Onyebuchi Maxwell submitted that electoral offences persist because the government lacks the will to prosecute offenders.

“How many Attorneys-General will be bold enough to prosecute the governor’s party men for electoral offences? Very few indeed,” he said. Maxwell also backed calls for the establishment of electoral offences commission, saying INEC was “over-burdened” with monitoring of political parties and conduct of elections, among others. To a Professor of Law, Robert Ndakwusi, the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission can only be a welcome relief where it is properly constituted under a strong leadership, with the capacity to send a clear signal to individuals and political parties that they would henceforth be held accountable for any election-related offences.

Ndakwusi said: “Unfortunately, there are fears already being expressed that, as is the case with all government agencies, such a body will not be immune from interference in the course of its duties. “Questions are equally being asked about whether such body can be made independent of the executive arm of government, as well as the integrity of its members.

Such questions are predicated on the fact that no public institution in the country has truly been independent of the political party in power. “For me, I will recommend that the body, if created, should be detached from the operational control of the Presidency and state governors, but granted operational and financial independence to enable it effectively combat electoral offences.”

Additional report by Tunde Oyesina and Francis Iwuchukwu

Like this: Like Loading...