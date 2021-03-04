Curbing finance leakages in MDAs

Pilfering, diversion of funds across MDAs by government personnel is hindering efforts by government to maximally implement budget provisions. However, the Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has outlined steps to be adopted to rein in heists in MDAs, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The colossal leakage in government’s purse via ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) activities is impacting on quality and quantum of services government would have delivered given the meagre resources at its disposal. Year after year, fiscal authorities find it impossible to achieve sufficient level in budget implementation (mostly capital component) due to revenue drought in Consolidated Revenue Fund Account, a dedicated account for receipt of income, revenue generated by the MDAs. Government personnel across MDAs are fingered in diversions of revenue for personal use .

The Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in a recent report noted that in the course of carrying out system study review of budget implementation across MDAs, it unearthed series of financial manipulation and frauds perpetuated by civil servants across ministries department and agencies of government .

ICPC’s Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), brought to fore report of stinking corruption in MDAs in Abuja. The occasion was a forum titled “Transparency and fiscal discipline in implementation of the Federal Government’s Budget,” that held at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning with participants comprising revenue directors across MDAs.

Curbing leakage

To underscore the deepening rot in MDAs, the ICPC chairman narrated to findings of the anticorruption agency in 2019. According to him “in 2019, ICPC reviewed 208 agencies of government that are funded from the federal treasury and came up with outstanding results, which included discovery of N31.8 billion personnel cost surpluses for 2017 and 2018, and misapplication of N19.8 billionand N9.2 billion from personnel cost and capital fund respectively.” “Consequent on these findings, N42 billion unspent surplus allocations for personnel cost for 2019 alone was blocked from possible abuse and pilfering mostly from health and some educational institutions. This implies that if we had covered the entire civil service structure of all MDAs the figures would be staggering,” he said.

Continuing, he added that “in 2020 we extended the review with more focus on health and education sectors which touch the lives of ordinary citizens and are critical to meeting any of the internationally recognized development goals but is a major headache to budget execution.

In addition, we commenced a review of educational institutions indicted in the 2017 Auditor-General’s annual audit report for a wider range of financial infractions. A number of investigations are on-going on this as we have instituted a mechanism for continuous review of current and subsequent annual audit reports.”

Collaboratively, a recent audit report on 2018 MDAs operations by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation unearthed huge corrupt practices across MDAs. The AuG report uncovered irregularities in award, execution and payment in procurement across 25 MDAs of government to the tune of N18.3 billion. The report obtained by New Telegraph showed that 25 MDAs committed various violations, which ranged from disregard to due process, irregularity in payment for contracts, excessive pricing of procurements, payment for services not rendered, payment in full for ncompleted projects to other similar infractions.

Breaching finance reforms rule

The Federal Government isn not aloof to the mind boggling corruption at MDAs. Besides setting up key anti-corruption bodies, ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as a practical step to taming corruption at the public sector space, as recently as 2019, it took a step further by launching the Open Treasury Portal [OTP].

The porter hoisted and managed by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federations (OAGF) is for the tracking of all government payments above N5 million. The crafty civil servants find a way around OTP to beat it. The ICPC chairman lamented that civil servants had been able to neutralise the efficacy of OTP, and have devised genius ways of fleecing the government of funds. “In December 2019 the federal government launched the Open Treasury Portal [OTP] onto which all payments from N5m and above by MDAs are uploaded for the purpose of transparency and public scrutiny.

We immediately began studying payment data on the portal again with focus on educational and health institutions. “While at it, the issue of payments of feeding allowance to federal unity secondary schools was thrown up and we had to carry out further investigations on expenditure on meal subsidy releases that remained constant despite the lockdown during which schools were closed and students away at home.

In response to our findings, the government set up the Transparency Portal Quality Assurance and Compliance Committee with ICPC as a member. “The committee now scrutinises payments on the portal and periodically sends lists of agencies with serious infraction for further review and sometimes investigation and enforcement action. In the spirit of collaboration, we report back our findings on cases of fraud or unaccounted for funds, a number of which investigations are ongoing.

The review is carried out on monthby- month transactions and is therefore an ongoing exercise and despite confronting erring ministries and MDAs with federal circulars prohibiting these activities, the infractions continue thus stronger measures on the part of government and anti-corruption agencies are inevitable,” he said.

Continuing with his chilling revelation of frauds across MDAs, the ICPC Chairman added that “sometime at the end of the year, the funds tied down for non-existent personnel deprived government and indeed needy MDAs of much needed funds to apply to other critical but underfunded areas, especially overhead and capital development.

This tended to make budget execution problematic for the government at harsh economic times.” According to him, while ICPC’s review and the IPPIS takeover of the salary payment helped to reduce these incidents, the mop up of balances immediately after the payment of salary at the end of every month had to be activated with the cooperation of the Ministry of Finance and Office of Accountant General of the Federation. Besides infraction on personnel cost allocation, he said the commission found that quite a substantial part of the personnel cost budget was expended on matters not related to personnel cost.

“These expenditure types included DTA and estacode, electricity, water and sewage bills, procurement of diesel and stationery, payment of transport allowance and flight fares, payment of wages for outsourced services and ad hoc (locum, visiting and at times illegal employees), as well as illegal allowances. “For the capital development fund, he said a review conducted by the Commission established huge expenditure on both personnel and overhead related items thus frustrating the government’s capacity for infrastructural development.

“Again, that the budgeting system for capital funds had shifted heavily to overhead related activities such as empowerment, sensitizations, training, etc thus reducing the visibility of government assets and infrastructural projects commensurate with the value of capital appropriation. Further, some agencies of the government engaged in massive capital project implementation through direct labour with attendant implication for corruption and loss of project quality and tax revenues,” he lamented.

Way out

To tame the fleecing of revenue, the anti-corruption body advocates strict enforcement of transparency policies. The ICPC chairman warned directors of finance and budget officers to desist from budget manipulation. He urged directors of finance and accounts in MDAs and budget officers to embrace transparency and fiscal discipline.

The ICPC chairman went on to recommend that unspent balances be blocked immediately salaries are paid; prevent unauthorized editing of payroll information data on the GIFMIS platform; direct banks to ensure that account names and numbers match before completing payment. He urged MDAs, especially revenue directors and scheduled budget officials, to work with the commission and commit to policing the system and driving the sensitisation and reformation of the system to enable the government meet its obligations to the public.

Last line

To minimise abuse in the public sector, unspent balances should be blocked and restrained/ reversed immediately salaries are paid to prevent misuse.

Like this: Like Loading...