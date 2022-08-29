Curbing incessant rights abuse by security operatives

‘Abuse breaches victim’s constitutional rights’

Lawyers have decried the upsurge in cases of rights abuse by security operatives in the country and they are consequently demanding that mechanism should be put in place to ensure that no erring security operative escape justice. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Some senior lawyers have condemned the rising cases of illegal arrest and detention of innocent citizens by security agencies and their operatives, describing it as a breach of fundamental human rights of such victims as guaranteed by the Constitution. The lawyers spoke at the weekend against the backdrop of a recent judgement delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja, in which the Department of State Service (DSS) and its Director General, Yusuf Bichi, were slammed with a fine of N50.05 million for illegally detaining a Nigerian, Henry Parker Chime, and subjecting him to inhuman treatment for about six years. Justice Nwite, in a judgment on a fundamental rights enforcement suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/215/2019 by Chime, upheld the case made out for him by his lawyers, Sampson Ubong and Egbe Okara, to the effect that the DSS and its DG acted arbitrarily and abused their powers. The judge noted that the applicant’s case was that he was “on 15th February, 2013 arrested by men of the DSS for no reason at his residence at 47, St. Theresa Street, Kabayi Mararaba in Nassarawa State. “The applicant was horribly detained in the solitary detention cell of the respondents at their headquarters at Aso Drive, Abuja from that 15th February, 2013 to 22nd August, 2018, a period of five years and eight months incommunicado, without any trial or court order. ‘’No charge was ever brought against the applicant even at the time of filing this application. “The applicant was tortured through blindfolding, chaining of his hands and legs as well as keeping him in solitary confinement for such a period of time. “The 1st and 2nd respondents’ allegations that the applicant leaked or published DSS’ information was not only denied by him, but all those whom they alleged the information was leaked to. ‘’At the end, the respondents found nothing against the applicant as far back as June, 2013, yet, they wilfully and unlawfully kept him in solitary detention until August 22, 2018 when they unilaterally released him, but with a warning not to disclose either his detention or circumstances of same to anyone, otherwise, they will re-arrest him”. Justice Nwite noted further that the DSS and its DG failed to disprove the facts and evidence led by Chime, but merely engaged in “feeble and general denial’ in their counter affidavit, without denying specifically, the facts contained in the various paragraphs of the affidavit in support of the originating motion”. The judge, in condemning the action, slammed a fine of N50 million on the DSS and its DG as general and exemplary damages, in addition to N50,000 as cost of prosecuting the suit by the applicant. According to court documents, Chime, an Information Technology expert, worked with an IT firm, West Digital Ltd, but quit on April 19, 2012 after he had a misunderstanding with the firm’s Managing Director (MD), Afolaso Kiloso. West Digital Ltd was then an IT consultant to the Presidential Pension Reform Task Force, headed by the now jailed Abdulrasheed Maina. Men of the DSS were said to have stormed Chime’s home in Kabayi, Mararaba, Nasarawa State and arrested him on February 15, 2013 only to release him on August 22, 2018 after subjecting him to all forms of inhuman treatment, without taking him before any court. Just about a month ago, the same Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Nigerian Customs Service Board and the Nigerian Customs Service to pay a lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, the sum of N5 million as damages for unlawful detention and seizure of his personal effects. The court berated the customs officers for violating Ojukwu’s fundamental rights under the guise of collecting import duties and other levies for his four iPhone 13 Pro phones. The court noted that Nigerians who have not been outside the country for at least nine months are not required by law to pay import duties on their personal effects not meant for sale, exchange or barter. In his judgement, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that the plaintiff’s case was unchallenged and ought to be deemed admitted, as the affidavit evidence of the 1st and 2nd defendants amounted to hearsay evidence having not been given by a person who witnessed the transaction. The court acknowledged that the plaintiff proved his case against the 1st and 2nd defendants through the documentary evidence placed before it. “I am of the firm view that the seized items are the personal effects of the plaintiff and not for sale and barter and ought not to be paid duty on. I award the sum of N5 million against the 1st and 2nd defendants”, Justice Mohammed held. In a related development, another legal practitioner, Bello Ibrahim, has threatened to commence committal proceedings against the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS) over alleged unlawful detention of his client, Umar Ibrahim. The lawyer, in a letter written to the DSS dated April 19, 2022, said the development followed the refusal of the security outfit to comply with an order of a Federal High Court (FHC), Kaduna, to release Ibrahim, a student of the Kaduna State University. Ibrahim alleged that Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Kaduna Division of the Federal High Court had, on Oct. 25, 2021 in a judgement, ordered the DSS to release the undergraduate from its custody. He, therefore, informed the DSS boss of the intention of his client to commence committal proceedings against him if the judgement was not obeyed. The letter reads in part: “We are solicitors to Umar Faruq Ibrahim, hereunder called our client, the applicant in the fundamental rights proceedings: FHC/KD/CS/26/2021; between Umar Faruq Ibrahim Vs Department of State Service and on his behalf we write. “A judgement was entered against your office on Oct. 25, 2021 by the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, but your office has refused to comply with the express letter of the judgement, hence this demand. “We demand for the execution of this judgement forthwith failing which we shall commence committal proceedings as the applicant has remained in detention without any charges far above the period envisaged by the law”. Similarly, in 2021, another legal practitioner, Francis Echianu, wrote to the Police Service Commission to investigate and prosecute two police officers, ASP Jamiu Olaigbe and Inspector Ati Jonah, as well as his cousin, Chidi, for illegal detention and alleged forgery of court documents. In a petition addressed to the PSC, Echianu alleged that the police officers, on the instruction of Chidi who is based in Germany, arrested him, his younger brother, Chijioke, and his 78-year-old-year-old father, Meshack. The petition partly reads: “On December 24, 2020 in my village, Umuogbu Durunogbu Osina In Ideato North Local Government, Imo State, my cousin, Mr Chidi Echianu, brought in from Abuja one, ASP Ja-

miu Olaigbe and Inspector Ati Jonah to arrest me, my father, Chief Meshack, and my younger brother, Chijioke Echianu, on a frivolous allegation that we threatened his life. “He orchestrated that to force Meshack and his children to relinquish possession of a block of a flat in our home town where Meshack and his children had resided for the past four decades. “That my said cousin further instructed ASP Jamiu Olaigbe and Inspector Ati Jonah in my presence to ensure that myself, my father, and my younger brother are detained in Abuja until we pack out from the family house which my father built with his hard-earned money. “On December 24, 2020, the said ASP Jamiu Olaigbe and Inspector Ati Jonah carried out the unlawful instruction of Chidi Echianu and moved me, my father and my younger brother to Abuja where they detained us at the Asokoro Police Station Abuja instead of the Police Force Headquarters Edet House, Abuja. “That on December 29, 2020, the said ASP Jamiu Olaigbe and Inspector Ati Jonah, under the Instruction of Chidi Echianu, went behind and obtained a forged detention warrant purportedly from Upper Area Court Karu, Nasarawa State and same was served on me on December 31, 2020.” Lawyers speak Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, urged lawyers to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) which has abolished arrest and detention of citizens for civil wrongs and breach of contract. Falana while speaking at the just concluded NBA Annual General Conference said the law has also made provisions for legal representation of suspects in police stations, bail for suspects and humane treatment of detained suspects. The activist suggested that the NBA should direct members of the Human Rights Committee and its branches to accompany Chief Magistrates during the monthly visits to all police stations in the country. Falana said: “While welcoming Nigerian lawyers to Lagos for the 2022 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, we are compelled to advise them to adopt urgent measures to end illegal arrest and detention of innocent citizens by the police and other law enforcement agencies. “In particular, we urge the 125 branches of the NBA to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act which has abolished arrest and detention of citizens for civil wrong and breach of contract. “The law has also made provision for

legal representation of suspects in police stations, bail for suspects and humane treatment of detained suspects. “The NBA should direct members of the Human Rights Committee and its branches to accompany Chief Magistrates during the monthly visits to all police stations in the country. “Such visits will end the incessant arrest and detention of suspects and other people as the Magistrates are empowered to grant bail to suspects, order their release or direct that they be arraigned in appropriate courts. “Let the NBA leadership pressurise the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to designate Judges to conduct monthly visits to the detention facilities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ICPC, NDLEA, Customs, armed forces, State Security Service in line with the provisions of section 34 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and section 70 of the Police Establishment Act”. On his part, a rights activist, Istifanus Abafi, said illegal police arrest and detention of a suspects can be effectively tackled through a broad and extensive enlightenment of citizens by the National Human Rights Commission, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) Police Complaints Response Unit, among others. “It is becoming more common to find civil disputes having police participation in contravention of the provisions of the existing applicable laws like Section 32 (2) of the Police Act 2020 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. “There is no gainsaying that in practice, the police, as agents of the state are empowered to achieve a saner, regulated and orderly society through their duty of prevention and detection of crime, apprehension of offenders and preservation of law but what occurs in most cases are infringement of the fundamental rights of suspects while carrying their duties. “In its ordinary meaning, detention has a similar consequence with arrest; the deprivation of liberty of the detained or arrested person. Arrest without detention is a contradiction in terms, in that; arrest restricts the motion or action of a person(s) affected by it. Consequently, the person arrested is detained. “Illegal arrest and detention of citizens by police is now a daily occurrence which people encounter in the course of going about their daily business. This attitude stems from the ignorance of the scope of police powers and the nature of the indiin

vidual right to liberty”, Abafi said. An Abuja-based lawyer, Femi Omowon, noted that the Constitution and other International Human Rights provisions frowns seriously on illegal arrest and detention of citizens without sufficient evidence upon which a charge can be preferred. Omowon said: “In constitutional context, personal liberty connotes right to freedom from wrongful or false imprisonment, arrest, or any physical restraint whether in any common prison, or even in the open street without legal justification. “The personal liberty of a person may be contravened only in the exceptions in Section 35(1)(a-f) of the 1999 Constitution as it is the law that right to personal liberty is suspended once there is reasonable suspicion of having committed a criminal offence. “It is noteworthy that an arrest and detention lawfully made within the confines of the law cannot constitute a breach of a citizen’s right to liberty as encapsulated Section 35 (1)(a-f) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended. “That is to say that a citizen who is arrested by the police while legitimately performing his duty and on grounds of reasonable suspicion of having committed an offence cannot be faulted, but the suspect must be brought to court within a reasonable time. “It is however, correct to hold that detention, no matter how short, can lie as a breach of fundamental right. But that can only be so, if the detention is adjudged wrongful and unlawful, in the first place; that is, if there is no legal foundation to base the arrest and/or detention of the Applicant. Furthermore, Section 5(1) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 also gives legal backing by providing as follows: “The Police Force is responsible for protecting the fundamental rights of persons in custody as guaranteed by the Constitution” “This simply means that the police have the duty to protect the fundamental rights of a suspect which includes the right to liberty of a person, right to remain silent, right to be informed of the facts and ground of arrest and right to be brought before a court within a reasonable time. “These rights are captured in Section 35(2) (3) (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

1999 as amended and Section 35 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 and a breach of these rights leads to illegal detention with or without trial. “Nigeria is a signatory to both the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter on Human Rights. Nigeria has also domesticated both Charters in her local Laws. “The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) reiterates the above provisions of the United Nations Charter on Human Rights when it guarantees in Section 35 the right of every person to his or her personal liberty except where such liberty is encumbered or restrained or controlled by the due process of the Law; i.e. the execution of a Court Order or Judgment. “The personal liberty of every person is further enshrined in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (“ACJA”) by among other things, guarantee to every person the right to remain silent and not answer any questions until a lawyer or such other person of the person or suspect’s choice is present”. While also condemning the act, Mr. Bennard Ejikeme, noted that the constitution clearly states that persons arrested or detained shall be brought before a court within a “reasonable time”. “According to the constitution, the reasonable time means a period of 24 hours when a court of competent jurisdiction is within a radius of 40 kilometres to the police station or a period of two days in any other case. “Section 35(4) of the 1999 constitution states that: “Any person who is arrested or detained in accordance with subsection (1) (c) of this section shall be brought before a court of law within a reasonable time, and if he is not tried within a period of – (a) two months from the date of his arrest or detention in the case of a person who is in custody or is not entitled to bail; or (b) three months from the date of his arrest or detention in the case of a person who has been released on bail, he shall (without prejudice to any further proceedings that may be brought against him) be released either unconditionally or upon such conditions as are reasonably necessary to ensure that he appears for trial at a later date.” “Subsection 5 states that: “In subsection (4) of this section, the expression “a reasonable time” means – (a) in the case of an arrest or detention indiin any place where there is a court of competent jurisdiction within a radius of forty kilometres, a period of one day; and (b) in any other case, a period of two days or such longer period as in the circumstances may be considered by the court to be reasonable. “This implies that the detention of arrested suspects for more than 48 hours without being charged to court is against the provisions of the constitution. “Section 61 (1) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 agrees with the provisions of the constitution while stating that a suspect arrested without a court warrant, other than a capital offence, should be granted bail, where it is impracticable to charge to court within 24 hours”, he said. Dr. Femi Lawson equally condemned the unlawful detention of citizens on what he described as the use of holding charge by the police. Lawson said: “The act, which is based on Section 236(3) of the Criminal Procedure Law of Lagos, introduced by Edict 14, 1984, of Lagos, is a law with military origins. It is odds with the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the rights to personal liberty and fair hearing. “It should be noted that subsumed in the personal liberty provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are other rights of a custodial detainee. “These include the right not to be in custody awaiting trial for a period longer than the maximum period of imprisonment prescribed for the offence; right to silence; right to be informed within 24 hours facts and grounds of arrest and detention; right to be arraigned within a reasonable time; and right to compensation and public apology in case of unlawful detention. “Such unlawful detentions are said to be infringements on the accused’s fundamental rights. One of the sacred liberties of man is the liberty to move freely. “Unless where legitimate exception was permitted by law, any limitation on a man’s liberty to move freely was an infringement on his fundamental right. “In Nigeria, such infringement is actionable either as a common law tort called false imprisonment or as a breach of constitutional right of personal liberty guaranteed under Section 35 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Third Alteration Act)”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...