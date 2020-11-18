Curbing market volatility through circuit breakers

Circuit breakers will check sharp fluctuations on market operations. CHRIS UGWU writes

The Nigerian equities market like some others across the world witnessed massive buying pressure last week following rush by investors to take positions on the local bourse.

The positive confidence in the market has been heightened as domestic investors have also stepped up massive buying stocks seen as safer investments.

This was based around investors hunting for profit at a time the country’s fixed income market is offering negative real yields As at Friday last week, shareholders of quoted companies recorded gain of about N2.102 trillion following buy pressure that pervaded the market.

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), which gauges the value of listed stocks, stood at N18.308 trillion as against the opening figure of N16.206 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Friday 6th of November accounting for a gain N2.102 trillion or 12 97per cent.

On Thursday November 12, 2020 alone, the All Share Index (ASI) posted its largest daily gain in more than five years. The ASI rose beyond the set threshold of five per cent, triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks for the first time since the circuit breaker was introduced in 2016.

Following the uptrend in the stock market, and in order to stem the tide of arbitrary record of gains or bear run, the NSE’s management decided to effectively activate its circuit breaker rule, which also known as “Trading Halts Due To Extraordinary Market Volatility” to help put in check the massive buying that pervaded the local bourse.

Why Circuit breakers?

Circuit breakers are trading halts used by exchanges to guard against sharp fluctuations on the market. They are designed to give the market an opportunity to take a break and adjust to all available information before re-opening the market.

They provide protection against excessive volatility during continuous trading sessions of the market. Circuit breakers provide the opportunity for greater information dissemination and assimilation to all market participants, including investors to facilitate better informed investment decision making during periods of high market volatility.

On the Nigerian Stock Exchange circuit breakers will be triggered during periods of extraordinary volatility in the equities market in order to maintain an orderly market, and to allow liquidity to re-aggregate. The purpose is to dampen extraordinary volatility swings on market prices by providing time to restore equilibrium between buyers and sellers.

It has the objective of dampening both market upswings and market downswings, and will complement the price limits on individual stocks already in place.

The exchange, through the Index Circuit Breaker Rule, seeks to promote just and equitable principles of trade, remove impediments to and improve the mechanism of a free and open market; and protect investors and the public triginterest.

The circuit breaker threshold will be set by the Exchange from time to time. The Exchange has determined to set the threshold at 5 per cent for the first trigger and a further 5 per cent for the second trigger in the same direction.

NSE’s first attempt

The NSE on Thursday announced that a market-wide circuit breaker kicked in at 12:55p.m. when the NSE All-Share Index (NSE ASI) rose beyond the set threshold of 5 per cent, triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks.

This was the first time that the circuit breaker had kicked in since its introduction in 2016. The exchange in a statement noted that the circuit breaker protocol was triggered by the increase of the NSE ASI from 33,268.36 to 34,959.39.

The market reopened at exactly 1:25p.m. with a 10-minute intraday auction session, before resuming continuous trading till the close of the day at 2:30p.m. During the halt of trading, no order could be placed until trading resumed.

However, existing orders could be withdrawn or cancelled but could not be modified. Trading halts did not affect the clearing, settlement, and depository operations for matched trades, as these functioned as normal.

Furthermore, all existing orders keyed in prior to the trading halt were re-activated and were matched upon resumption of trading. The Index Circuit Breakers Rule, which was approved by the SEC on May 19, 2014 became effective on January 15, 2016.

The NSE’s Management has decided to effectively activate its circuit breaker rule, which also known as “Trading Halts Due To Extraordinary Market Volatility” to help put in check the massive sell off that has pervaded the local bourse.

The action was aimed to guide against unnecessary sell-off of equities that arises out of panic, unverified market sentiments price manipulation and false alert rather than fundamentals.

The interpretation of this is that hence forth the management of NSE would halt trading for a limited period (30minutes) if the Key Benchmark Index drops below five per cent or gains above five per cent during any trading session.

This is meant to protect investors against sudden erosion of investment value without fundamental justification as stipulated in Article 170, which provides that the exchange shall halt trading in all stocks and shall not reopen for the time period specified in this rule if there is a significant market move in either direction and that for the purposes of this Rule, a significant market move means a five per cent move in price of the All Share Index between 10:15a.m. and 13:45p.m. on a trading day as compared to the closing price of the All Share Index for the immediately preceding trading day.

That if a market move occurs after 10.15 a.m. and any time up to and including 13.45 p.m. the exchange shall halt trading in all stocks for 30 minutes. The exchange shall not halt trading if a significant market move occurs after 13.45 p.m.

The exchange shall halt and reopen trading based on a significant market move only once per trading day.

That if following the reopening of trading after a significant market move halt, the All Share Index moves further by a minimum of five per cent below its closing value on the immediately preceding trading day, during any trading day the exchange will halt all trading for the remainder of the day.

The last traded price in any security prior to the closing of the market shall be deemed the closing price in such security for the day.

Experiences in other climes

The use of trading curb or circuit breaker is a global practice adopted by major stock market regulators and that such limits are usually placed on the index.

Recently, the worst-ever start to a year for Chinese shares triggered a trading halt in more than $7 trillion of equities, futures and options, putting the nation’s new market circuit breakers to the test on their first day.

The Managing Director of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adnori, said the Index Circuit Breaker Rule is applied in various markets in the world and if a market is spiraling out of control, it becomes extremely volatile and the exchange would need to intervene to stop trading in order to enable the market become a little bit rational within the period.

Adnori said that in China, when the stock market became extremely volatile, the authority intervened by stopping trading for a while, then the market restablised and trading continued again but the following day, it was stopped.

He pointed out that, for the more automated exchanges like the NYSE in the US and FTSE in London, there is a lot of high frequency trading and circuit breakers are used to guard against mini market crashes or ‘flash crashes’, explaining that at the beginning of a trading period, traders normally key in their orders and those orders could stay in the system for days, weeks or even for months with the instruction to execute automatically if the price came to a particular level either up or down.

So, if for instance there is instruction to execute automatically when the price comes down to a particular level, it means that automatically, all such trades will start executing. So, those people have a threshold and once it gets there, the circuit breaker is automatically ignited and it stops trading.

According to the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for example, circuit breakers were put in place after “Black Monday” when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) bizarrely dropped almost 1,000 points in 20 minutes, then snapped back on extraordinary volume.

Eze noted that currently, at the start of each quarter, the NYSE sets three circuit breaker levels at levels of 10 per cent, 20 per cent, and 30 per cent of the average closing price of the DJIA for the month preceding the start of the quarter.

He added that in India, where circuit breaker was first introduced in 1992, both the index and price of quoted companies have limits set on them.

“However, it is instructive to note that trading in the market is usually halted, at the initial stage when such limits are reached,” he noted.

He said that this rule on the NSE will alert trading when minimum or maximum prices on stocks are attained, which can lead to either the accumulation of net offers or net bid orders.

Lastline

As investors’ confidence gradually returns to stock market, the index circuit breaker has come at the spur of the moment; it is however advisable for the NSE and other regulators to continue pushing for better disclosure and transparency among the market operators.

Like this: Like Loading...