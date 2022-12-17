Curbing pestering youthful immorality in 21st century

The growing rate of moral decadence among the youths, in recent times, is alarming and has further revealed the high level of parental lackadaisical behaviour in the society. Morality Itself has become a folcrum in African adage which says – “iwa ni ewa Omo eniyan,” which means “moral is beauty of humanity,” while Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary defines moral as standard of good behaviour, principle of right or wrong. But the question is where is do the youths of these days have home training? Why is immorality so much among the youths despite the time religious leaders spend preaching godliness and morality? One begins to wonder why a child from a godly home is displaying disapproving or a disgraceful behavior instead of honour and respect for elders. In the past, Africans were known for positive and impactful cultural values, which include hardwork and dignity in labour unlike the fraudulent activities of these days. Why do youths of today derive pleasure in evil things such as cultism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and drug peddling apart from fraudulent activities being committee through the social media rather than engaging in intellectual ventures that will promote socioeconomic well-being and lead to development in the nation. Although findings showed that immorality among the youth today are caused by varieties of factors, which include parental failure, peer group influence, emergence of social media or internet among others and these are key forces that are influencing moral decadence. How do we explain awful show of nudity raging in the social media? There is a viral video of a mother of a 10-year-old pupil of a particular school in Lagos, who was wrongly defending her daughter both on the social media and in the national dailies that she was drugged and gang-raped by some male students of the school. Further investigations later countered her allegations as her daughter was said to be the belligerent actor in the immoral act ,which eventually led to her being suspended from the school. Findings show that a child will always be wayward and exuberant, when the parents over pamper him or her with expensive gifts such as big phones, expensive shoes, clothes among others. This was the case with the girl in question as she was exposed to sex on the internet freely parental caution or monitoring. It is painful and pathetic to see the future leaders of our nation indulging in cultism, ritualism and drug peddling. They have failed to imbibe characters aifj as patience, hardwork, perseverance and contenment. They tend not to understand that they have to be morally upright so as to be the next generation of our nation builders. The Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Olufunmilayo Efuwape in her speech at the 2022 International Women’s Day in Abeokuta, spoke extensively on the essentiality of the roles of parents in the right upbringing of children as the major tool for national stability. She enjoined parents to put in their best to train up theor children so as to achieve the sesirable results in the future. So the critical attention should be given to addressing and correcting their short comings ‘Oju merin lo nbimo, Igba oju lo nwoo’ meaning it takes two to give birth to a child, but it takes collective efforts to train the child.” Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu corroborated this with the fact that parental training for a child is a key factor in the socio-economic well-being of a society. Reference was made to the 2022 International Conference organized by The National Association of the Study of Religion and Education (NASRED), which decried increasing level of moral decadence across all sectors of the nation’s economy. As a matter of fact, the point is that parents should inculcate moral values and religious teachings in their children from the early stage in order to equip them for a glorious future. The Holy Bible stated in the book of Proverbs 22 verse 6, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Children are not naturally moral being, they are like a blank space as they grow up, they are filled with what they learn from the parents and later from peer groups and the society. The solid foundation parents give them will be with them for their entire lifetime. Parents should show good examples in the way they dress, live, talk and behave, so as to lay a good example for their children and others. They should stop wearing skimpy dresses, especially for little girls all in the name ‘what is trending’ as this can lead to the child becoming addictive to such dressing or becoming a victim of rape. Some experts said charity must begin from homes, where parents would lay the foundation of discipline and good human relations in their children. From age of one to 12, parents should not withdraw the cane from the children where necessary. They tend to understand cane language even more than verbal scolding. While children from age 13 upward understand verbal scolding more than beating. If you skip the former the latter might not be effective. Parents should extend focus beyond the children’s academic excellence to moral excellence. The fact is that discipline is no longer obtainable in both public and private schools. Mostly in private schools, students are treated like demi god and are “untouchable”. In public schools, students have boldness to waylay their teachers and gang beat them without any consequences. But thanks to the present administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State for imposing sanctions on any student found with immoralities across the state. To achieve this, students are made to sign undertakings with an agreement by their parents that the state should expel or carry deserving disciplinary actiona on any student found wanting in schools. The measure really worked as the excesses of many students in this regards were not only reduced but it has brought about a positive change in the students’ academic performance. In the words of a renowned Professor Omoniyi, the best way of curbing the growing moral degradation in the society is for parents to bring their children up in the way of the Lord by correcting them where necessary. She cited the Biblical poor parenting style of Eli and its consequence for the family and the nation, warning that parents should desist from promoting immorality in the name of pampering their children by giving them i-phones among expensive tablets at tender ages, when they could not discern good from bad. He said that this will help reduce high chunk of immortalities in the society.

•Samuel Ogungbesan writes from Abeokuta

