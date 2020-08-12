Curbing post-listing rules’ violation with fines

Financial disclosure remains one of the key post-listing requirements quoted firms are expected to adhere to in order to boost investors’ confidence

S

tock market all over the world is information driven. This is because investors do not see the physical products such as shares and stocks of companies they are buying, but rather take investment decision based on information about the companies that are issuing those shares and stocks.

The importance of information to the market can therefore not be overemphasised.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is not an exception. In a bid to stem the tide of corporate governance lapses in quoted companies, there are listing and post-listing requirements issued by NSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission to be met by those companies.

One of the major standard requirements includes regular dissemination of information about the financial performances and any changes that can affect their operations.

Regrettably, some quoted companies have not been adhering to this corporate governance ethics, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health, which had led many investors to take wrong investment position by investing in moribund companies.

However, the Exchange, in keeping to its regulatory role, has continued to wield the big stick by sanctioning them following their inability to present their financials to the market for verification within the stipulated time. The recent action this year was a fine of N6.9 million placed on four defaulting quoted firms, which was part of NSE’s drive to sanitise operations in the equities market and further ensure investor confidence.

Affected companies/fines

The companies include Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, Greif Nigeria Plc, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc and Ellah Lakes Plc.

Investigation by New Telegraph showed that Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc got N5.5 million of the fines, representing about 79.71 of the total fines for failure to file its 2019 audited financial statement and Q2 2020 unaudited statements.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc was fined N700,000 for third quarter 2019 default while Greif Nigeria Plc and Ellah Lakes Plc got N500,000 and N200,000 for default in filing 2019 audited result and Q2 2020 financial statement respectively.

Why fine?

The exchange fined the four companies N6.9 million for failure to file their audited financial statements after the regulatory due date.

The companies were unable to meet the regulatory requirements ranging between third quarters of 2019, full year ended December 31, 2019 and second quarter of 2020.

The exchange in its X-Compliance report explained that the initiative was designed to maintain market integrity and protect the investors by providing compliance related information on all listed companies.

The report thus stated that “companies that are listed on the Exchange are required to adhere to high disclosure standards, which are prescribed in Appendix 111 of the Listing Rules.

Financial information, which is

periodic disclosure and on-going material events disclosure should be released to the Exchange in a timely manner to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market.

Commitment to zero tolerance

NSE in an effort to achieve a world class capital market had reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations.

This on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations centered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said recently that the exchange would sustain a zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies violations to help boost the confidence in the market.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, recently stated that the commission had zero tolerance for sharp practices in the capital market and urged stakeholders to ensure that they operate according to laid down rules and regulations.

“We will not condone sharp practices in the market, we will ensure that everyone plays by the rules as that is one of the ways we can attract these investors. Investors need to be protected, once we can do that, we will be able to take our market to greater heights.

He said: “He further stated that investor protection would be at the centre of the initiatives of the new management, warning that any operator that short-changes investors would not go scott free.

“Retail investors are key to the development of the capital market in Nigeria and we want to assure investors that this market is for them and we are ready to do everything to ensure that we increase investor enlightenment through education, robust regulation and fair dealing.

“We have robust rules and regulations guiding conduct in the capital market. We therefore urge operators to obey these rules, but for those that want to defraud investors, there would be no respite because we are ready to fight market manipulation and sharp practices, anyone that flouts our rules will be made to face the consequences of their actions.”

SEC working to attract more investors

Yuguda had pledged the determination of the current management of the commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors.

Yuguda said this would help attract more retail investors to the capital market and ensure steady growth.

According to him, “we need to make operations in the capital market as easy as possible, that way we can attract investments. We are aware that some investors have left their money due to the herculean procedures involved, hence our desire to ensure that people are able to benefit from investments.

”With that, we can increase investor confidence. We will look at the processes involved and streamline them to ensure that investors are able to get their money without much difficulties.

“When that happens people can be motivated to come back to the market. Unless we are able to attract people back, we cannot get the capital market that we can be proud of.

“We should make our local individual investors the key to succeed in our quest to rebound the market. Local investors don’t have anywhere to go to, and as long as they trust us, they will remain.

Operators’ comment

Market watchers agreed that the sanction for non-compliance with the rules of listing on NSE is a welcome development as it would lead to more appropriate pricing of securities. More quoted entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis.

The Managing Director Crane Securities, Mr. Mike Eze, while reacting to the development, said the action of the NSE would boost investors’ confidence in the market because it is sending a signal that the NSE’s management understands the need for investors to get companies’ financial reports as at when due.

Eze said that the fines placed on the companies were ways which the Exchange is using to tell the investing public that they really want to revive confidence in the market.

He added that investors needed to take informed decisions before choosing which stock to buy. And this could only be achieved if there is adherence of good corporate governance by the quoted companies.

The president of the Progressive Shareholders Association, Mr. Boniface Okezie, reacting to the development, said that it was better for Nigerians to have few companies who are ready to play by the rules than to have all the companies in the world who are not ready to satisfy post listing requirements.

Okezie said that placing fine on the companies for non-compliance with the rules of listing on the NSE was a welcome development, as it would lead to more appropriate pricing of securities.

He said more quoted entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis adding that investors’ confidence in the regulatory capacity of the NSE and therefore in the market would be enhanced.

For Mr. John Adewale, an independent shareholder, the affected companies suppose to have ensured that they meet the requirements as such will help shareholders to understand their financial health for investment decisions.

“It is not a new thing and it does not come to us as a surprise. We have constantly written to the exchange and raised the issue at annual general meetings that there is need to know the status of these companies to enable us take investment position,” Adewale said.

Last line

To build a world-class market, SEC and NSE should continue to focus more on investor protection and the restoration and sustenance of investor confidence in the market.

With this, both local and foreign investors will feel protected and confident to participate when a market is perceived as fair, efficient and transparent with a strong enforcement regime.

Like this: Like Loading...