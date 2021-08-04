Curbing violation of timely disclosure

Financial disclosure remains one of the key post-listing requirements quoted firms are expected to adhere to in order to boost investor confidence. CHRIS UGWU writes

Financial reporting is important for any company quoted on the floor of exchanges world over because investors as well as regulators rely on the financial statements to take investment and other serious decisions. This is because investors do not see the physical products such as shares and stocks of companies they are buying, but rather, take investment decision based on information about the companies that are issuing those shares and stocks.

Having so much conviction and confidence in the information received from quoted companies, coupled with investment advice from their stockbrokers and financial advisers, investors stake their funds in shares in stock market. Hence the importance of information to the market cannot be overemphasised, as stock exchanges set listing and post-listing requirements for companies seeking quotation.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is not an exception. In a bid to stem the tide of corporate governance lapses in quoted companies, there are listing and post-listing requirements issued by NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be met by those companies. One of the major standard requirements is regular dissemination of information about the financial performances and any changes that can affect their operations.

Unfortunately, some quoted companies have not been adhering to this corporate governance ethics, thereby keeping investors in the abysmal trance about their financial health, which had led many investors into taking wrong investment position by investing in moribund companies, which hitherto do not furnish the stock market with their financials.

However, the exchange, in keeping to its regulatory role recently, wielded the big stick by suspending four companies following their inability to present their financials to the market for verification within the time stipulated. The suspension of the companies, which also showed the weak adherence to sound corporate governance, was part of NGX’s drive to sanitise operations in the equities market and further ensure investors’ confidence.

Sanctions

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recently suspended four listed companies’ trading license for having failed to file their Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The companies include African Alliance Insurance Plc, Niger Insurance Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, and Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc.

Reasons for suspension

According to a notice obtained from the NGX, the exchange said: “Holders and the investing public are hereby notified that pursuant to Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, which provides that: “If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, The Exchange will: (a) Send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two business days after the end of the Cure Period; (b) Suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and (c) Notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Market within twenty-four (24) hours of the suspension.” The NGX noted that trading in the shares of the four companies had been suspended from the facilities of the Nigerian Exchange Limited effective Friday, July 2, 2021, having failed to file their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. “In accordance with the Default Filing Rules set forth above, the suspension of trading in the shares of the mentioned companies will only be lifted upon the submission of the relevant accounts, provided NGX Regulation Limited is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of the Exchange,” the notice noted.

Commitment to zero tolerance

The NGX, in an effort to achieve a world class capital market, has reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations.

This is on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations centered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year. The Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX, Mr. Oscar Onyema, had said recently that the exchange would sustain a zerotolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies violations to help boost the confidence in the market.

Onyema noted that the exchange intended to develop a larger footprint on the African continent and ultimately, targeting emerging market status, adding that it was the reason why it is very much in support of the WACMI efforts and similar programmes. He noted that the improved regulatory environment and performance of quoted companies from 2012 till date had positively impacted on stock market prices and overall market indices.

Shareholders’ view

Market watchers agreed that the sanction for non-compliance with the rules of listing on NGX was a welcome development, as it would lead to more appropriate pricing of securities. More quoted entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis. The Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, while reacting to the development, said the action of the NGX would boost investor confidence in the market as it will send signal that the NGX’s management understands the need for investors to get companies’ financial reports as and when due.

Eze said delisting of the companies was a way the exchange uses to inform the investing public that they really want to revive confidence in the market. He added that investors needed to take informed decisions before choosing which stock to buy and this can only be achieved if there is adherence to good corporate governance by the quoted companies. According to the founder, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir. Sunny Nwosu, going by what the exchange said, the companies deserve to be sanctioned.

Nwosu noted that the affected companies supposed to have ensured they meet the requirements as such would help shareholders to understand their financial health for investment decisions. “It is not a new thing and it does not come to us as a surprise. We have constantly written to the exchange and raised the issue at annual general meetings that there is need to know the status of these companies to enable us take investment position,” he said.

The president of the Progressive Shareholders Association, Mr. Boniface Okezie, while reacting to the development, said that it was better for Nigerians to have fewer companies that are ready to play by the rules than to have all the companies in the world that are not ready to satisfy post-listing requirements.

Okezie said that placing the companies on suspension for non-compliance with the rules of listing on the NGX was a welcome development, as it would lead to more appropriate pricing of securities. He said more quoted entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis, adding that investor confidence in the regulatory capacity of NGX and, therefore, in the market, would be enhanced. A founding member of Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association and one of the leading shareholder activists, Alhaji Gbadebo Olatokunbo, said penalising erring companies was a signal that it is no longer business as usual.

“The action is great and it shows that the new NGX management is alive to its responsibilities. Besides, it is a signal to the companies in particular and the capital market in general that it is no longer business as usual. We must always abide by the rules,” he said. He noted that the sanction would make the companies sit up and post their results as and when due, thereby providing investors, analyst and stockbrokers the platform to predict the real value of the companies.

Last line

A developed capital market is a world class capital market and such market is one that engenders investor confidence, has breadth and depth in terms of product offerings, characterised by market integrity, sound regulatory framework, strong and transparent disclosure and accountability regime, fosters good corporate governance and is fair, robust and efficient market place, hence there is the need for regulators to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.

