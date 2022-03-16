Curbing weak corporate governance via punitive measures

Punitive measure is necessary for firms with weak corporate governance, CHRIS UGWU wtites

In Nigerian capital market, like its counterparts in other African nations, weak corporate governance practices in both public and private companies have contributed, to a large extent, to the slow pace of economic development. Corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence. Hence, an effective corporate governance system within an individual company and across an economy as a whole helps to provide a degree of confidence that is necessary for the proper functioning of a market economy. Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently, thereby strengthening growth. Meanwhile, the degree at which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision in Africa and other parts of the world.

However, in Nigeria that prides herself as giant of Africa, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed majorly to crisis in the economy and Nigerian Stock Exchange in particular despite various measures being initiated by regulators. Over the years, many quoted companies have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health, among others. As much as good governance practices would promote the development of the capital market, weak corporate governance practices would also inhibit its development as it would erode confidence in the capital market with potential wider implications for the Nigerian financial markets and the general economy as seen in the 2008 ugly experience in the market.

Many ignorant investors have burnt their fingers by investing in some of the dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with true disclosures on their financials and other corporate governance issues. Inaccurate reports submitted to regulators and investors by quoted companies had deprived the authorities the right information required to take timely and effective decisions on the market. Investors and other stakeholders were also misled by distorted information supplied by quoted companies. Authorities have made a lot of efforts to promote good corporate governance practices and reposition the economy and Nigerian capital market for development, but the nation and other African countries still witness corporate failures due to weak corporate governance practice among companies.

Following serial infractions by market players, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Exchange have continued to wield the big regulatory stick by slamming fine on defaulting firms, giving notice to some companies on intention to delist or to completely delist them from its official list for violating post listing requirements. The reaffirmed commitment by the regulator to do anything to compel operators in the market to obey the rules guiding it informed the decision to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes. This avowed determination recently saw renewed commitment by the regulators to delist firms with weak CG structure.

Delisting firms with weak CG structure

To ensure a healthy stock market, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has said it will focus on companies with weak corporate governance (CG) standards and delist companies who fail to meet its requirements. The Chief Executive Officer, NGX Limited, Temi Popoola, stated this during the exchange’s annual 2021 Market Recap and Outlook for 2022 in collaboration with Renaissance Capital (RenCap) which held virtually in Lagos last Thursday. Speaking on the performance of the market in 2021, Popoola said that general global economic recovery and recovery in corporate earnings spurred major indices around the world to end the year in a positive note in which the Nigerian equities market closed in the positive territory (6.07 per cent) in 2021. He noted that while the NGX market capitalisation grew by N1.94 trillion, the exchange recorded a decline in market turnover, which fell by 10.82 per cent from N1.03 trillion in 2020 to N916 billion in 2021, which was in line with global trends which was liquidity dry off in global markets due to COVID-19.

Popoola, while stating the NGX strategy for 2022, said the exchange intended to keep building on the momentum on its digital journey across value chains, adding that there may be digitalised listings and digitisation of its product or offerings. He noted that this was important because the belly of the Nigerian demography is huge and, the exchange currently represented by older people, needs the young generation and, to bridge that gap, technology is needed and revealed that lots of work will be on experience, retail, integration of its market to financial service players especially banks. While expressing confidence that a few listings will take place on the platform of NGX, Popoola said the exchange is looking at diversifying the types of listings across foods, power, agriculture, hence having representation of GDP on the nation’s bourse.

“This year, the board and management of the NGX will be looking at the quality of companies that we have listed. Yes, we want listings, but as much as we want these listings, sometimes it just might be the right thing to delist some companies voluntarily and that is to make sure we increase the level of governance as investors’ confidence on our platform is key. Also, those who fail to meet our requirements might also face delisting and all these is aimed to have a healthier market,” he said.

The NGX boss further added that the exchange would be partnering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in launching a NASDAQ style board – a technology board, which will be better suited for technological companies to be flexible enough to find capital formation on the exchange as well as attract capital into Nigeria, for Nigerians in the Diaspora and for investors (foreign and local investors).

Professionalism in capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently restated the need for capital market operators to maintain professionalism and good ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties. The Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this during a meeting with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abuja, recently, added that it would make the market more transparent and attract investors. Yuguda, while soliciting the support of CIS in the Commission’s quest to improve professionalism and good conduct in the capital market, also commended the Institute for working in tandem with the Commission, expressing the hope that the collaboration would continue. “CIS has supported SEC in our various initiatives in the past and we hope that this support will continue with the various initiatives we plan to roll out this year. “We, therefore, urge CIS to encourage its members to uphold the Code of Ethics of the profession and as contained in the Rules and regulations of the commission,” he said.

The SEC DG stated the importance of a harmonious working relationship between the regulator and the self-regulatory organisations adding that it would translate into a more vibrant capital market. According to him, “it is very important for us to work harmoniously we want a harmonious capital market where the regulators and the self-regulatory organisations complement each other. We want a harmonious capital market where the forces compliment and rein-enforce each other and not fight.

With all the initiatives we are bringing out in place, we are all heading towards a more robust and vibrant market.” Only recently, in a bid to curb poor market conduct, SEC resolved to intensify monitoring and surveillance of the market and vowed to apply stiff sanctions on any operator who engages in unethical conduct.

Yuguda said capital market operators were the face of the market and they interact daily with investors, adding that it is therefore important that they prioritise interest of investors over their own and be seen to demonstrate the highest level of integrity and transparency in conducting their activities. According to him, “poor conduct dissuades investors from our market and therefore counters our collective objective of broadening and deepening the market. “We also expect that the Institute will continue to make it mandatory for its members to undertake annual professional development programmes that address emerging issues. I believe that this will go a long way in ensuring that the practitioners in the market are highly skilled and are equipped to make real impact towards growing the market.”

In his remarks, the President of CIS, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, commended SEC on the various initiatives being carried out in a bid to deepen and develop the market and added that CIS would continue to provide the necessary support in areas where it is required. Also speaking, past President of CIS, Mr. Ariyo Olushekun, said the Institute was committed to working with SEC to ensure professionalism in the capital market, improve ethical standards and weed out bad eggs. This, according to him, will strengthen confidence and lead to more investors coming back to the market so that the market can play the role it is supposed to play in the economy of the country. He, therefore, pledged the commitment of CIS to always work with SEC to develop the market and also to police the market.

Last line

A developed capital market is a world class capital market and such market is one that engenders investor confidence and grows economy of any nation. Hence, there is need for authorities to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...