CURFEW: BISHOP KUKAH COMMENDS TAMBUWAL’S ACTION, DEBUNKS ATTACK ON RESIDENCE

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Most Reverend Matthew Kukah has commended the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his prompt declaration of 24-hours curfew to calm the ongoing protests in the state.

The protesters had earlier attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Road and St. Kevin’s Catholic Church, Gidan Dere, destroying windows and a community bus parked within the premises.

Although, no life was lost during the protest. The development however prompted Governor Tambuwal to swiftly declare a 24-hours curfew in the city. He also cancelled his consultative visits.

Recall that the governor was billed to visit six states for the ongoing consultations over his presidential bid. He however canceled the visits to ensure normalcy is restored to the state. “The peace of the state is more important than my aspiration” he noted.

Reacting, Most Reverend Kukah, in a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Father Christopher A. Omotosho, commended Gov. Tambuwal for the proactive measures taken.

“In a reaction, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Most Reverend Mathew Kukah commended the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal for acting promptly by declaring the 24-hours curfew to stem the protests” He said.

He also commended the security agencies for their prompt intervention in preventing further spread of the protest.

Bishop Kukah, in the statement, also debunked the rumored attack on his residence. “Contrary to information in circulation, we wish to disclaim that there was attack on any sort on the residence of Bishop Matheny Hassan Kukah”. He said.

The Bishop therefore appealed to Christians to be law abiding and pray for normalcy to return to the state.

“All masses in Sokoto metropolis have been suspended until the curfew is lifted” the statement added.

 

