Curfew: Police impound 10 luxury buses, arraign 150 passengers

Police have arrested 150 people for allegedly violating the curfew hours in Lagos State.

The police also impounded 10 luxury buses but arraigned the arrested 150 passengers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said in a statement yesterday that on July 18, about 10:30p.m., policemen on enforcement of the curfew hours, intercepted 10 luxury buses with 150 passengers travelling out of Lagos to various destinations in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

Elkana said the drivers and passengers were arrested, while the buses were impounded. The violators were arraigned at the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, warned commercial vehicle operators and motor parks against movements during the curfew hours.

He also warned passengers against non-essential inter-state travels during the curfew hours.

