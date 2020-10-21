Curfew, protests force airlines to suspend flights

The curfew imposed by Lagos State government has begun to take toll on air travel as international airlines have suspended flights into Lagos and Abuja because of unrest in many parts of the country.

This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has cancelled all its flight operations for today due to the 24-hour curfew announced by Lagos State government on Tuesday.

The carrier said all booked passengers on the cancelled flights are advised to reschedule their flights for later dates at no extra cost. United States airline, Delta, in its advisory, said flight DL248 ATLLOS for October 19, 2020, scheduled to arrive LOS on Tuesday October 20, will not operate due to the 24-hour curfew imposed by Lagos State government.

According to the airline, “consequently, Flight DL249 LOSATL scheduled to operate on October 20, 2020 has also been cancelled. Further details on flight operations will be duly communicated. We truly regret any inconvenience.”

British Airways, however, said its flights in and out of Nigeria would operate as scheduled, saying that they would inform the passengers of changes if any. African World Airlines (AWA) said due to “curfew in Lagos, tonight, we will cancel flights for October 20 and October 21, 2020.” The carrier stated that it would be monitoring the situation and will be updating everyone.

“We regret to inform you that KQ533 scheduled to depart 21/Oct/2020 from LOS – NBO has been cancelled due to the 24-hour curfew imposed by Lagos State government,” AWA said.

Kenya Airways, in a statement, said it was planning to send out another communication with regards to re-protection and flight operations for the affected guests as soon as they have an update.

The airline apologised for any inconveniences suffered by its clients and hoped for speedy resolution of the crisis. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lagos as a result of growing violence in the state occasioned by the #EndSARS protests

