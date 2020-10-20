Curfew takes toll on air travel, as airlines suspend flights to Lagos

*BA to operate; Delta, AWA, Arik, Kenya, shelve flights

The curfew imposed by the Lagos State government has begun to take a toll on air travel as international airlines have suspended flights into Lagos and Abuja because of unrest in many parts of the country.

This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air sin a statement, said it had cancelled all its flight operations for tomorrow October 21, 2020 due to the 24-hour curfew announced by the Lagos State government on Tuesday.

The carrier said all booked passengers on the cancelled flights are advised to reschedule their trips for later dates at no extra cost.

United States’ owned airline, Delta, in its advisory said flight DL248 ATLLOS for October 19, 2020 scheduled to arrive LOS on Tuesday Oct 20, 2020 will not operate due to the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government.

According to the airline: “Consequently, Flight DL249 LOSATL scheduled to operate today October 20, 2020 has also been canceled. Further details on flight operations will be duly communicated. We truly regret any inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact us via – 08105806366, 09086772849, 08051162067 & 07010999897.”

However, British Airways on the other hand called on its trade partners to inform them that its flights in and out of Nigeria would operate as scheduled, saying that they would inform them of changes if any.

African World Airlines (AWA) said due to “curfew in Lagos, tonight, we will cancel flights for October 20 and October 21, 2020”.

The carrier stated that it would be monitoring the situation and will be updating everyone.

“We regret to inform you that KQ533 scheduled to depart 21/Oct/2020 from LOS – NBO has been cancelled due to the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State government,” said the airline.

Kenya Airways in a statement said it was planning to send out another communication with regards re-protection and flight operations for the affected guests as soon as they have an update.

The airline apologised for any inconveniences suffered by their clients and hoped for speedy resolution of the crisis.

