Curious consultations ahead of 2023

WALE ELEGBEDE x-rays the many sides of the recent separate consultations between some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan

In politics, nothing happens by accident or chance. Every step taken in the maverick world of politics is deliberate and intended at reaching a target. No missile gets fired without a destination in mind even if it eventually misses its target.

Although the 2023 elections are still a stretch of three years or thereabout from now, the alignment and realignment towards strategic positioning has started in earnest and the contest for who gets what, when and how is already on the wheels.

Last weekend, two different visits to the incumbent president and his predecessor in office – Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan – by two different stakeholders, raised some hairs of concerns across the country, especially in the light of “contests” over the politics of power rotation ahead of the 2023 elections.

As curious as the parleys look and sound, they ended up raising more questions than answers as they were held behind closed doors.

First on the bill of the visits was the call by a team of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, including the latest defector to the party, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, to the Abuja residence of former President Jonathan on Friday to felicitate with him on his 63rd birthday.

Also, the visit to President Buhari by a former National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, and some other leaders of the party from the South-West, including a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Tajudeen Olusi and Dr. Abayomi Finnih on Friday also came to the table for debate.

Leading the visiting team to former President Jonathan was the Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and expectedly, the call sparked political debate as the celebrant and his visitors went to a closed-door meeting, details of which are yet to be made public.

Other APC chieftains who visited Jonathan include the Progressives Governors’ Forum chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru.

A former President of the Senate, who is a chieftain of the APC, Ken Nnamani, also visited Jonathan. Of course, tongues started to wag over the visit as many political pundits described it as a subtle move by some northern interests to railroad Jonathan into the 2023 race and a way to make the return of the North to power quicker in 2027.

Prior to Friday’s visit, there have been behind the scene moves to have Jonathan run for the Office of the President in 2023 on the platform of the APC by some unnamed loyalists of President Buhari.

The thinking, perhaps, is that his candidature will satisfy the increasing clamour for power shift to the South and also pave the way for a quick return of power to the North in 2027 as he has will be in office for one more constitutional term.

After serving out the tenure of his late principal, Umaru Yar’Adua, former Jonathan was subsequently elected president in 2011 but lost to Buhari in 2015, while seek- ing for a second term.

His concession call to Buhari, which was said to be the first of its kind in the country, endeared him to many within and outside Nigeria. With this, he is still eligible to run for another single term of four years in office.

“The handwriting on the wall is getting clearer and we may start to tick the box ahead of the crunch race for 2023. It will be difficult to persuade anyone that the visit of some APC governors to former President Jonathan was only to felicitate with him on his 63rd birthday,” Barr. Olufemi Adedokun, a legal practitioner and political analyst said.

He added: “Did these same people visit him when he marked his 60th birthday which is even more memorable? It is one of two things, either they are trying to zero on him or use him as an object of distraction towards their plans. The visit is even more curious because there have been reports of such rapprochement from some political players to the former president.

“The call to him has even blown the lid. I was even wondering about the composition of the visiting team. Did you notice that there was no APC governor from the South-West in the team and this further reinforces the power equation battle in the South among the three zones, namely, South-West, South-South and South-East.”

By 2023, President Buhari, a northerner from Katsina State, would conclude his constitutional eight years in office and the southern part of the country, in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, is gearing to take over from him. While some interests and power blocs in the North are reluctant to allow power shift to the South, there is also internal squabble in the South as to which of the geopolitical zones power should shift to.

Some school of thought opine that if the South fails to put its house in order, the arrangement on which zone would take the shot might scuttle its chances and keep the presidency in the North. Of the southern tripod, the South-East is the only one yet to produce a president.

The best the zone had since 1999 was either as Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) hence there are persuasions that the South-East should be given a foothold in 2023. But others appear unwilling to yield to this thinking, plea and agitation. Clearly, these scenarios leave the South in a precarious situation as none is willing to let go as of now.

Speaking further on the development, Adedokun said: “The North is willing to capitalise on the looming dilemma and possible stalemate in the South and that is why they are using one stone to kill many birds. I think the Jonathan appeal is a back-up effort to guarantee a swift return of power to them should they miss out in 2023.

They believe that the former president has proved his worth as a man of his words and his words are his bonds. ” But negating insinuations that Jonathan is being prepped up for a return to power by the visit of the APC governors, the media aide to the former president, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, said that the visit had no political undertone.

He added that it was ridiculous that people could read political meaning to the visit, saying there was no way the former president could have turned people back on his birthday. His words: “I know that you know yesterday (Friday) was his (Jonathan’s) birthday.

He opened his doors to everyone to greet him. People came from the APC and the PDP. Would he use his birthday occasion to discuss 2023?” Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong had in a congratulatory message, said: “President Jonathan is a true democrat whose passion for the growth of democracy is reflected not only in his records while in office, but of his current engagements where he has traveled round the world to monitor elections and also engage with stakeholders.”

It would be recalled that just over a year ago, Jonathan, coincidentally, hosted Badaru and Bagudu at his Otuoke residence in Bayelsa.

The governors had visited to thank him for his support in the victory of David Lyon, the APC candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa. Lyon was eventually sacked by the Supreme Court, while Douye Diri of the PDP was declared winner of the election. But the PDP in its reaction to Friday’s visit by the APC governors to Jonathan said it was a confirmation and acknowledgement that Nigeria was better managed under its watch.

The party’s position was contained in a statement titled: “APC governors’ visit to Jonathan affirms Nigeria is better with PDP,” and signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read in part: “The PDP, therefore, receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the APC to our party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilements and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.

“The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.”

Drawing similar allusion of 2023 moves with the visit of Akande, Osoba, Olusi and Finnih to President Buhari in Aso Rock, Adedokun said the South-West APC leaders appear to be on an emissary mission for the zone and its leaders.

He, however, queried the absence of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from the trip to the Villa. He said: “I really don’t think it’s a normal or usual parley but it looks like a mission you embark upon on behalf of someone or something.

It’s a fully packed, high consultation meeting of the elders; it doesn’t come every day except something is in the pipeline. We hope to know the essence in the coming days but the absence of the former governor of Lagos State, naturally raise some suspicion because he has always been the one leading such visits to the Villa.

Where is the vice-president, state governors from the zone and perhaps the South-West APC chairman in the team?” But the spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, told New Telegraph that the visit looks more like a party meeting as the visitors are active APC members.

“Looking at that delegation, it looked more like a party meeting as all of them are active members of the APC. And judging from the Villa character now, it should be a political meeting and not Yoruba,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, has urged President Buhari to be circumspect with the visit of the APC leaders, saying their agenda could not have been in the interest of the zone. George said in a statement issued over the weekend that the party chiefs’ visit to the seat of power in Abuja is needless, unnecessary and veiled in some poorly hidden agenda.

His words: “The visit of Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Dr Yomi Finnih and Chief Segun Osoba to the seat of power in Abuja is needless, unnecessary, veiled in some poorly hidden agenda that is woven in apparently self-serving ulterior personalized desperation. “It is easy to discern that the visit is stripped of any patriotic progression, lacking in balanced national leadership, voided of a spirit of sacrifice and developmental vision.

“The very absence of Bola Tinubu from the jamboree screams to high heavens that the meeting itself is a covert placatory softening of the ground for Tinubu himself. I am pretty certain that in his very absence, Tinubu occupies the centrality of the discussion.”

George, who is the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, noted further that “President Buhari should not fall for those who would eclipse the main issue wracking Lagos State in a needless, solicitous self-immersed scheming in partisan engagement.”

He added: “The very pivot of the Lagosian malady is the reckless, irresponsible misappropriation of the Lagosian commonwealth by Tinubu. This much I have documented in several public interventions.

This, I may add, contributed to the heightened scale of the disgruntlement and the anger of the youth, who made the Lekki Toll Gate the very symbol of their rejection of the politics of subjugation.

“I will advise Baba Akande who governed sun State with principled , incorruptible leadership to kindly help us drop off Bola Tinubu rather than engaging in fruitless pleading sessions for a man who is fixated on a warped pipe-dream about governing Nigeria.

He should pay restitution for the egregious stripping of the Lagosian coffers.” With some northern political interests seeing President Jonathan as a unifying force and around whom a government of national unity could be built after eight years of Buhari’s presidency, it is unclear how they intend to manage forces aiming for the nation’s plum job from the South- East and South-West.

How this issue and others would pan out surely resides in the belly of time.

