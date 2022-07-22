Currency Collapse: Obi to be praised as CBN moves to save the naira

Following the apparent dwindling of the naira and the concerns recently expressed by the candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi on the continued spending of foreign currencies by public officials, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved to check the mopping up of dollars at the forex market. The CBN says it’s monitoring the foreign exchange market to prevent politicians from planning to buy dollars and other foreign currencies to fund their campaigns. Obi in some of his media interviews decried the brazen use of foreign currencies, particularly the dollar by politicians and government officials.

He said every country’s economy is measured by the strength of its currency and described as a deviation from international standards, government officials and politicians blatantly spending foreign currency boldly and without shame. Apparently, in response to Obi’s public denouncing of the situation, the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele on Wednesday announced that the apex bank was monitoring forex, warning the politicians mopping up dollars to fund their 2023 election to note its illegality. According to Emefiele, such action is illegal and could warrant a clampdown from the police “Those who want to take naira from their account to buy dollars because of election should desist,” he said. The CBN boss threatened to freeze any bank account found to be involved in illegal transactions of dollars and that Post No Debit (PND) will be placed on accounts caught in the act.

